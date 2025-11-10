Medsynapse RIS-PACS from Medsynaptic Recognized in KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performers Report

Recognition places Medsynaptic among the world’s most trusted healthcare IT vendors & notably, one of only two PACS companies globally to earn this distinction

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medsynapse RIS-PACS from Medsynaptic Pvt Ltd was recognized in the KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performers Report. The recipients of this recognition showed that they consistently deliver strong client satisfaction year over year. The overall performance score of a vendor’s fully rated product met the following thresholds for three years in a row to qualify: 90+ (on a 100-point scale) each year from December 2021 through December 2024.They must consistently meet KLAS’ stringent customer feedback thresholds across all measured pillars — including Loyalty, Relationship, Culture, Value, Product, and Operations.This distinction signifies sustained excellence and long-term client trust, not just short-term success.Dr Ashish Dhawad, CEO about the recognition: “Being named among the KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performers is a proud moment for the entire Medsynaptic team. Our journey has always been driven by a simple mission — to enhance patient care through smarter, faster, and more reliable imaging technology. This recognition from KLAS validates that our commitment to excellence and customer partnership continues to make a meaningful impact worldwide.”“Being named a KLAS Consistent High Performer means you don’t just delight customers once: you keep doing so year after year. Companies at this level pair reliable results with proactive partnership, transparent communication, and continual improvement. That consistency builds the trust providers depend on to deliver better care.” —Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS ResearchTo read the full report, visit KLAS Website About Medsynaptic:Medsynaptic Pvt. Ltd. is a leading global player in RIS-PACS (Radiology Information System–Picture Archiving and Communication System) and Teleradiology solutions, dedicated to advancing Healthcare IT through innovation and excellence. With a comprehensive product portfolio and a strong focus on quality service and customer support, Medsynaptic continues to create technologies that simplify the work of healthcare professionals and enhance patient care. The company has pioneered several cutting-edge solutions, including VNA (Vendor Neutral Archive), ZFP (Zero Footprint Viewer), Cloud PACS, and Artificial Intelligence, setting new benchmarks in medical imaging and healthcare informatics.About KLAS:KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn . Learn more at klasresearch.com

