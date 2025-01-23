Medsynaptic Enters the Field of Artificial Intelligence with the Launch of AI for X-Ray & AI-Powered Workflows in PACS

About

About Medsynaptic: Medsynaptic Pvt Ltd is the leading RIS-PACS (Picture Archival & Communications System) & Teleradiology company from India developing cutting edge Healthcare IT solutions. With a diverse product range and world class support and service, Medsynaptic is committed to developing new technologies and products which will make life easier for the healthcare professionals and deliver the best possible care to their patients. Medsynaptic has introduced several new technologies in the Indian market including VNA (Vendor Neutral Archive), ZFP (Zero Footprint Viewer), Cloud PACS, Data mining, RT PACS etc