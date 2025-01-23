Medsynaptic Enters the Field of Artificial Intelligence with the Launch of AI for X-Ray & AI-Powered Workflows in PACS

The launch of AI Solutions is a milestone for Medsynaptic, aiming to empower radiologists with time-saving tools that enhance diagnostic precision, drive better patient care & transform healthcare”
— Dr Ashish Dhawad, Founder & CEO
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medsynaptic Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in RIS-PACS, Teleradiology and Healthcare Imaging Solutions, proudly announces its foray into the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the launch of 2 products during AOCR 2025 & IRIA 2025 at Chennai.

These advanced AI-powered solutions are set to transform the landscape of radiology by enhancing diagnostic accuracy, optimizing workflow efficiency, and improving patient outcomes.

AI for Chest X-Ray: Harnesses the power of advanced AI algorithms to deliver rapid and precise analysis of X-ray images, aiding radiologists in the early detection and diagnosis of a wide range of medical conditions. This innovative solution significantly reduces the time required for image interpretation, enhancing workflow efficiency and enabling faster decision-making in critical care settings.

AI-Powered Workflows in Medsynapse RIS-PACS: As radiology evolves, the need for intelligent and efficient solutions becomes paramount. This pioneering integration marks a significant leap forward in healthcare technology, merging the capabilities of AI with Medsynaptic's established Medsynapse RIS-PACS system. The result is a workflow that leverages artificial intelligence to automate critical tasks, assist in generating additional revenue and provide actionable insights for radiologists and healthcare providers.

Medsynaptic's entry into the AI domain marks a significant milestone in its journey towards innovation and excellence. By combining its extensive expertise in medical imaging with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, Medsynaptic is poised to redefine the future of radiology.

For more information about AI Solutions and to request a demo, please visit www.medsynaptic.com or contact our sales team at sales@medsynaptic.com

About Medsynaptic: Medsynaptic Pvt Ltd is the leading RIS-PACS (Picture Archival & Communications System) & Teleradiology company from India developing cutting edge Healthcare IT solutions. With a diverse product range and world class support and service, Medsynaptic is committed to developing new technologies and products which will make life easier for the healthcare professionals and deliver the best possible care to their patients. Medsynaptic has introduced several new technologies in the Indian market including VNA (Vendor Neutral Archive), ZFP (Zero Footprint Viewer), Cloud PACS, Data mining, RT PACS etc

