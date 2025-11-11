Naval Radar Market Expanding With $20.43 Billion at 1.5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

Naval Radar Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Naval Radar Market From 2024 To 2029?

The maritime radar industry has experienced robust growth in past years. It's expected to surge from a $12.67 billion market in 2024 to a $13.33 billion one in 2025, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The upsurge in the previous period is due to an amplified focus on the reinforcement and expansion of naval fleets, growing acquisition of radar and air defense systems, the need for novel generation air and missile defense mechanisms, and elevated disposable income.

The maritime radar market is projected to exhibit consistent expansion in the forthcoming years, set to reach $15.79 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.3%. Factors such as increasing desire for coastal monitoring, acceleration in global maritime trade, elevated disposable income levels, a rise in wealthy individuals globally, and increased expenditure on advanced maritime system upgrades are key contributors to the growth during the predicted period. Notable trends for this period encompass technological progress in the maritime radar sector, advancements in radar technology, investments in R&D to expedite the introduction of innovative systems with superior functions, increased usage of lightweight UAVs, and adoption of multifunctional radar systems.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Naval Radar Market?

The naval radar market's expansion is anticipated to be fueled by rising defense budgets allocated for coastal monitoring. These budgets contribute to coastal security by funding necessary equipment, technological advancements, infrastructure, instruction, and coordination, thereby augmenting maritime safety and safeguarding coastal zones. Naval radar is integral to coastal surveillance as it allows continuous observations of naval activities along shorelines to spot and follow vessels, regulate maritime traffic, and facilitate marine security and law enforcement operations. For example, the United States Department of Defense, a United States governmental institution, proposed a budget of $211.7 billion for the United States Navy in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 1.8% from the previous year. This proposed budget included allocations of $58.5 billion for shipbuilding and conversion, $18.8 billion for weapons procurement, $49.8 billion for operation and maintenance, and $20.4 billion for research and development endeavors. Consequently, the surge in defense budgets aimed at coastal surveillance is stimulating the growth of the naval radar market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Naval Radar Market?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Naval Radar Market?

Leading entities in the naval radar industry are directing their efforts towards sophisticated additions such as improved imaging, automation functionalities and the integration of brushless DC motors, all with the aim of offering state-of-the-art radar systems that elevate sea safety, direction-finding and overall effectiveness for both naval and commercial ships. A brushless DC motor is a type of motor that functions without brushes and facilitates electronic switching to amp up efficiency, limit maintenance necessities and boost reliability across a variety of applications. For example, Furuno USA, Inc, a US-based company specializing in marine electronics, unveiled the FAR2XX8MK2 commercial radar line in July 2024. This series aims to refine bridge operations and sea safety via clearer and more precise radar images. It also highlights simple maintenance, ergonomic handling, and evolved tracing abilities, hence proving to be advantageous and effective for maritime undertakings. Furthermore, the inclusion of a brushless DC motor ensures prolonged usage periods without the need for constant maintenance, thereby decreasing potential interruptions.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Naval Radar Market Segments

The naval radar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Naval Surveillance Radar, Naval Fire Control Radar, Naval Navigation Radar

2) By Component: Antennas, Transmitters, Receivers, Power Amplifiers

3) By Application: Naval Ships, Submarines, Unmanned Surface Vehicles, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Naval Surveillance Radar: Long-Range Surveillance Radar, Medium-Range Surveillance Radar, Short-Range Surveillance Radar, Air Surveillance Radar, Sea Surveillance Radar

2) By Naval Fire Control Radar: Target Tracking Radar, Gun Fire Control Radar, Missile Fire Control Radar, Weapon Guidance Radar

3) By Naval Navigation Radar: Surface Navigation Radar, Collision Avoidance Radar, Navigation For Airborne Platforms, Navigation For Submarines, Radar For Port And Harbor Navigation

Which Regions Are Dominating The Naval Radar Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region in the naval radar market. It is projected that, the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The Naval Radar Global Market Report 2025 incorporates insights from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

