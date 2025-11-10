Histranger's Global Journey Continues, Igniting New Opportunities

With new Proof-of-Concept projects and talks underway, the company proves its momentum is truly global, spanning from Asia to the Americas.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitalizing on the tremendous momentum from its successful Hollywood debut, Korean tech innovator Histranger has advanced its U.S. tour to Silicon Valley. CEO D.K. KIM is currently engaging with leaders in the heart of the global tech industry, a move that coincides with the company securing concrete international projects stemming from its recent activities across Asia and Europe.

The move to Silicon Valley immediately follows the company's impactful participation in the U-KNOCK in USA program in Los Angeles, which culminated in partnership talks with major studios like Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures, and VCs such as Alpha Edison. Now, Histranger is demonstrating its technology's relevance not just to content creators, but to the tech titans who shape the digital ecosystem.

In a testament to its growing global footprint, Histranger is also conducting an in-person meeting in San Francisco with a global corporation—a follow-up to an initial conversation that began at the SWITCH innovation festival in Singapore. This meeting underscores the company's ability to create and nurture high-value relationships that transcend geographical boundaries.

This success is not limited to the U.S. The company's strategic appearances at major international forums are translating into tangible business outcomes across the globe. Following A-STREAM in Thailand and SWITCH in Singapore, Histranger is now structuring Proof-of-Concept (PoC) projects tailored to new markets and cultures. These projects expand the application of its 'Insight Flow' solution beyond film and television into new sectors, including gaming.

Histranger's 2025 global journey began with its selection for the EFM Startups program at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. Since then, the company has consistently been sought out by major market events on every continent, a clear signal that the global industry is actively seeking out its unique technology.

“We’re proving that Emotion AI isn't just a tool for one market; it's a universal translator for human experience, breaking down cultural barriers for creators across all continents and industries," said D.K. KIM, CEO of Histranger. "The demand we're seeing from Europe to Asia to U.S. confirms our belief: understanding audience emotion is a global need."

As CEO D.K. KIM continues his meetings in San Francisco, the company is concurrently advancing follow-up discussions from Los Angeles, solidifying its position as a key emerging player at the intersection of technology and content.

About Histranger

Histranger is a technology company dedicated to innovating the content creation industry. Its flagship product, Insight Flow, is a proprietary Emotion AI solution that analyzes biosignals and other data points to predict audience emotional engagement, providing creators with data-driven insights to craft more compelling and successful content.

Media Contact

HISTRANGER, Inc.

📩 Cammie Kim, CSO — cammie@hi-str.com

🌐 https://insightflow-ai.com

📍 1401, 40, Cheonggyecheon-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

💼 https://www.linkedin.com/in/Cammie-kim/

📩 D.K. Kim, CEO — dk@hi-str.com

🌐 https://insightflow-ai.com

📍 1401, 40, Cheonggyecheon-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

💼 https://www.linkedin.com/in/j100dkkim/

