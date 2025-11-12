Histranger Expands Emotion AI Beyond Media After U.S. Success

The company leverages its U.S. momentum to launch a new project with LG U+ and pursue Proof-of-Concept opportunities in the retail industry.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh from a landmark tour of the United States that secured high-level interest from Hollywood, Korean tech innovator Histranger has returned to Korea to launch the next phase of its global strategy. Having conclusively validated the feasibility and effectiveness of its 'Insight Flow' solution in the world's largest content market, the company is now set to begin groundbreaking new projects that will expand its technology into new industries and deepen its core analytical capabilities.

The successful U.S. tour, which included meetings with Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, and VCs like Alpha Edison, has already unlocked new frontiers. The company has received significant interest in applying its Emotion AI technology to the space and retail sectors. Pursuing a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) in the U.S. market for these new verticals represents a huge step for Histranger, extending its application beyond digital content into physical consumer experiences.

In parallel, Histranger is preparing to unveil a landmark new initiative in partnership with major Korean company LG U+. Born from the company's "Battlefield" startup competition win and a long-standing open innovation discussion, this project will combine a new, industry-leading item with Histranger's unique solution. While the ambitious project requires extensive R&D from the ground up, the team is driven by its potential to contribute to a more sustainable world.

Further strengthening its core media-tech offering, Histranger has also kicked off a pivotal script testing project with a renowned Korean production company. This addresses a critical pre-production stage, reinforcing the company's emphasis on the power of storytelling. The project is a crucial step in Histranger's advanced research into emotion and narrative, requiring a more sophisticated level of analysis and promising even more powerful insights for creators.

“Returning from the U.S. with clear validation from Hollywood has been incredibly empowering,” said D.K. KIM, CEO of Histranger. "It affirms our belief that understanding emotion is a universal key. Now, we are applying that key to unlock new worlds—from pioneering new applications in retail and sustainability with partners like LG U+, to deepening our core understanding of storytelling at the script level. This is the next level."

With a clear roadmap and powerful new partnerships, Histranger is poised to turn the excitement generated in the U.S. into tangible, industry-changing results.

About Histranger

Histranger is a technology company dedicated to innovating the content creation industry. Its flagship product, Insight Flow, is a proprietary Emotion AI solution that analyzes biosignals and other data points to predict audience emotional engagement, providing creators with data-driven insights to craft more compelling and successful content

Media Contact

HISTRANGER, Inc.

📩 Cammie Kim, CSO — cammie@hi-str.com

🌐 https://insightflow-ai.com

📍 1401, 40, Cheonggyecheon-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

💼 https://www.linkedin.com/in/Cammie-kim/

📩 D.K. Kim, CEO — dk@hi-str.com

🌐 https://insightflow-ai.com

📍 1401, 40, Cheonggyecheon-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

💼 https://www.linkedin.com/in/j100dkkim/

