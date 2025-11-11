Light Detection & Ranging (LiDAR) Drone Market Trends & Analysis by Application, Vertical Region & Segment Forecast 2029

Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Drone Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Drone Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Drone Market?

The market for lidar drones, which use light detection and ranging technology, has seen significant growth in recent years. The market size is anticipated to increase from $0.27 billion in 2024 to around $0.33 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. The expansion during the historic period can be credited to several factors, such as the decrease in cost and improved accessibility, enhanced data precision and resolution, regulatory backing and integration, acceptance and application in various industries, the growing demand for remote sensing technologies, and a competitive market landscape and market expansion.

Expectations are high for the light detection and ranging (lidar) drone market, as it's projected to skyrocket in growth within the coming years. The market size is estimated to scale up to $0.8 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. This potential growth during the forecast period can be traced back to factors such as a rising need for self-sufficient solutions, venture into untouched markets and applications, environmental protection and climate change mitigation efforts. Other contributing factors include collaborative partnerships and ecosystem advancements, government-led investments and infrastructural projects, market amalgamation, and standardization. The major trends anticipated within the forecast period include the use of lightweight lidar sensors, expanding involvement in farming and forestry sectors, amalgamation with other sensors, evolving superior processing algorithms, incorporation with self-determining flight structures, broadening services for inspecting infrastructure, advancements in technology, partnerships between manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Download a free sample of the light detection and ranging (lidar) drone market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14412&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Drone Global Market Growth?

The increasing application of drones in the commercial sector is predicted to boost the LiDAR drone market's growth. The commercial employment of drones involves using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in various industries, capitalizing on their ability for a safe, efficient, and cost-effective execution of tasks compared to conventional methods. Due to their capacity to effectively collect high-definition elevation data, LiDAR drones are being increasingly employed in commercial settings across a range of industries such as agriculture, forestry, construction, and environmental supervision. For example, as per a 2023 UK drone survey by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a UK-based governmental body that supervises aviation to ensure safety and regulatory compliance, the percentage of drone users across the UK rose to 5% in 2023 from 3% in 2021. Drone-facilitated commercial deliveries are anticipated to increase by 30% over ten years, as opposed to 13% over five years. Further, the percentage of drone users in filming and media is expected to augment from 42% in 2022 to 46% in 2023. Consequently, the increasing application of drones in the commercial sector is fuelling the growth of the LiDAR drone market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Drone Market?

Major players in the Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Drone Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Trimble Navigation Ltd.

• Sick AG

• Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

• Leica Geosystems AG

• FARO Technologies Inc.

• MicroDrones GmbH

• UMS Skeldar

• Teledyne Optech

• Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

• 3D Robotics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Drone Industry?

Leading businesses in the LiDAR drone sector are turning their attention to innovations such as the Airborne Topo-Bathymetric (ATB) system to enhance their technology and establish a competitive advantage in the market. These systems serve as a holistic solution for securing detailed height data across both terrestrial and aquatic environments, qualifying them as indispensable tools in geospatial analysis and environmental management. For instance, Phoenix LiDAR System, a firm from the USA offering LiDAR solutions for ADAS and automated mobility, introduced the HydroRANGER in June 2022. This is a combined topographic and bathymetric LiDAR system capable of providing high-resolution topo-bathymetric mapping for a variety of uses, such as navigation, oceanography, and shore systems mapping. By operating a visible, green-spectrum laser with an elliptical scan pattern and measurement rates of up to 200 kHz, it delivers high spatial resolution and accuracy.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Drone Market Report?

The light detection and ranging (lidar) drone market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Fixed Wing Drone, Rotary Wing Drone

2) By LiDAR Type: Topographic, Bathymetric

3) By Range: Short, Medium, Long

4) By Application: Mapping And Cartography, Surveillance, Environment, Exploration And Detection, Precision Agriculture, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Wing Drone: Fixed Wing Drone, Small Fixed Wing Drones, Medium Fixed Wing Drones, Large Fixed Wing Drones, Hybrid Fixed Wing Drones (Vertical Takeoff And Landing)

2) By Rotary Wing Drone: Rotary Wing Drone, Single Rotor Drones, Multi-Rotor Drones (Quadcopters, Hexacopters, Octocopters), Coaxial Rotor Drones, Hybrid Rotary Wing Drones

View the full light detection and ranging (lidar) drone market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/light-detection-and-ranging-lidar-drone-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Drone Industry?

In the LiDAR Drone Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for 2024. Anticipations point towards Asia-Pacific as the region with the fastest projected growth for the forthcoming period. The report encompasses an analysis of multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Drone Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Agriculture Drones Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-drones-global-market-report

Drone Payload Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drone-payload-global-market-report

Multirotor Drone Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multirotor-drone-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.