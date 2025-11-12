Mejuri partners with Clootrack to power next-gen Voice of the Customer insights

In lifestyle and luxury categories, emotion and trust drive every purchase.” — Shameel Abdulla

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mejuri , the fine-jewelry brand redefining everyday luxury, has partnered with Clootrack , the patented AI-powered customer intelligence platform, to strengthen its Voice of the Customer (VoC) capabilities and uncover real-time growth opportunities.Founded to make fine jewelry accessible for everyday wear, Mejuri has built a global following through craftsmanship, personalization, and transparency. As the brand expands, real-time understanding of customer sentiment and intent has become essential to sustaining its distinctive experience.Before partnering with Clootrack, Mejuri’s teams spent significant manual effort compiling insights from scattered reviews, surveys, and service data. With Clootrack’s AI-powered Voice of the Customer platform , feedback from every channel now feeds a continuous intelligence loop. AI Insight Digests deliver ranked issues, ownership, and next-best actions, aligning marketing, retail, and CX teams around one source of truth.“What stood out immediately was the speed and openness Clootrack brought to the partnership,” said Mary Anne Savoie, Director of Customer Success at Mejuri. “From onboarding to daily collaboration, their team has been proactive in understanding our workflows, suggesting solutions before we ask, and maintaining that same energy well beyond implementation. It feels like a true partnership built on shared goals.”Through continuous Voice of Customer insights powered by Clootrack’s customer intelligence platform, Mejuri can detect sentiment shifts and uncover unmet demand before metrics lag. The partnership ensures faster, data-driven decisions and fosters stronger collaboration across teams, anchored around one version of customer truth.“With Clootrack, Mejuri transforms customer voice into a living intelligence system, guiding brand decisions with speed, accuracy, and ownership. This is what modern VoC transformation looks like,” said Shameel Abdulla, CEO of Clootrack.The collaboration highlights a growing movement among consumer brands to go beyond listening and to operationalize the Voice of the Customer as a real-time decision engine to drive P&L. By unifying data, context, and ownership, Mejuri is setting a new benchmark for customer-centric growth in the luxury retail space.About MejuriFounded in 2015, Mejuri pioneered a new category in fine jewelry by making high-quality, everyday pieces accessible. With over 3M customers globally, 50+ stores, and a robust online presence, Mejuri has redefined how people experience and purchase fine jewelry. The brand continues to expand internationally, delivering a seamless omni-channel experience for a modern, global audience. For more information, visit www.mejuri.com About ClootrackClootrack is an AI-powered Voice of the Customer (VoC) analytics platform that helps consumer brands move KPIs in measurable ways. The platform includes objective-driven AI agents built on holistic VoC data. These agents use patented unsupervised theme detection, understand business context, and cut through noise to deliver decision-ready insights, turning VoC programs into measurable growth. Clootrack’s agents have delivered outcomes such as a 9–18% reduction in e-commerce returns, a +0.6 star rating lift in 90 days, and 3× faster product development. For more information, visit www.clootrack.com

