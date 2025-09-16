Clootrack’s Revenue Intent Signals from VoC Analytics Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry®

Clootrack’s revenue-intent VoC analytics combines with Genesys Cloud to surface purchase-ready signals, scale agent QA coverage, and uncover call drivers.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clootrack, an AI platform that transforms calls, chats, emails and other interaction data into decision-grade intelligence, today announced its Contact Center & Voice of Customer Analytics solution is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry® , a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.Clootrack makes it easy for Genesys customers to operationalize revenue-intent moments hidden inside service conversations, without disrupting agent workflows. The company’s solution detects high-intent purchase cues with concise evidence snippets and reason codes, pushes CRM-ready segments, applies policy-driven agent QA across 100% of interactions (no sampling), and automatically discovers emergent call drivers with drill-downs back to the source calls and chats.“Voice of Customer is more than a metric—it’s monetizable intent hiding in plain sight,” said Shameel Abdulla, CEO of Clootrack. “By meeting Genesys customers where they already orchestrate journeys, we close the loop from service conversations to revenue outcomes, while lifting QA coverage and deepening analytics on call drivers.”Early customer outcomes include measurable top-line impact when revenue-intent leads (e.g., accessories, paid replacements, upgrades) are routed to owned playbooks, reductions in repeat contacts, and a step-change in QA coverage. Clootrack recommends holdout-based measurement with transparent evidence snippets so CX, RevOps, and Finance teams can attribute gains rigorously.Clootrack’s application is now available with the Genesys Cloud™ platform, the AI-powered experience orchestration platform. With Genesys Cloud, organizations can coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, native and turnkey AI, and end-to-end journey optimization. As the trusted platform born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud accelerates growth for organizations by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer at the right time.To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Clootrack Contact Center & Voice of Customer Analytics, visit Clootrack’s Genesys integration page or explore our AppFoundry listing.About ClootrackClootrack is an AI-powered experience analytics platform that unifies first-party feedback (surveys, service tickets, call center transcripts) and legally permitted online sources to deliver fast, unbiased insights. Using patented unsupervised analysis and customizable AI workflows, Clootrack surfaces hidden patterns, quantifies impact, and turns Voice of Customer into revenue-aligned actions, without requiring resource deployment from customers.For more information, visit www.clootrack.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.