Oliver Drakeford Therapy Publishes Early Findings on Anxiety Therapy Los Angeles Patterns Through Online Quiz
Oliver Drakeford Therapy's early anxiety analysis reveals how anxiety is more than just a feeling and operates as a system of rules.
The findings position Oliver Drakeford Therapy as a recognized provider of anxiety therapy in Los Angeles, demonstrating how research-informed approaches can help individuals identify and interrupt patterns that sustain anxiety.
The data, collected through The Ten Rules of Anxiety Quiz, highlights recurring psychological mechanisms that perpetuate worry, avoidance, and self-doubt. Participants who complete the quiz receive access to a free online mini-course, which expands on the findings with educational materials and evidence-based exercises.
Key Findings from The Ten Rules of Anxiety Data Report
• The Procrastinator’s Pain
Participants who delay decisions until they have “all the information” are 4× more likely to report that anxiety severely impacts their lives — suggesting that perfectionism may intensify anxiety rather than reduce it.
• The Rumination Replay Loop
Those who repeatedly review past conversations for errors are 43.8× more likely to worry about future interactions, indicating that social anxiety can trap individuals between past regrets and future fears.
• Social Anxiety Spirals
Avoiding social gatherings does not appear to reduce anxiety. Respondents who declined unfamiliar events were 38.3× more likely to report a persistent urge to act on anxious thoughts.
• Self-Doubt and Doom Loops
Low confidence was associated with a more pessimistic outlook. Participants who expressed self-doubt were 4.3× more likely to anticipate negative outcomes, linking self-perception directly to chronic worry.
• The Positive-Thinking Paradox
Only 4.8% of respondents indicated that “just think positive” strategies were effective for managing anxiety, suggesting that suppression or avoidance of fear may reinforce anxiety responses.
About Oliver Drakeford Therapy
Oliver Drakeford Therapy provides anxiety therapy and couples therapy in Los Angeles, integrating research-based interventions with practical strategies that promote emotional awareness and resilience. The Ten Rules of Anxiety framework is part of the practice’s ongoing initiative to make psychological insights accessible through interactive tools, online education, and data-driven mental health resources.
