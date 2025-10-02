The Roommate Phase Report Infographic

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oliver Drakeford Therapy, a leading provider of couples therapy in Los Angeles , has released The Roommate Report, an analysis of 1,299 relationship assessments that highlights the warning signs behind partners drifting apart and “living like roommates.” Located at 8702 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, the practice is recognized for helping couples repair communication breakdowns, resolve conflict, and rebuild intimacy through evidence-based interventions.DEFINING THE ROOMMATE PHASE The report defines the “roommate phase” as a stage where romantic partners share a home but have grown emotionally distant — interacting more like housemates than intimate partners.“These findings confirm what we observe every week in our couples therapy sessions: when partners stop having meaningful conversations, they start living separate lives,” said Oliver Drakeford, Clinical Director. “Our approach helps couples reconnect through targeted interventions and communication skills that restore emotional attunement and trust.”KEY FINDINGS FROM THE ROOMMATE REPORTThe study offers a data-driven framework for understanding the decline in intimacy and provides hope for couples seeking to reconnect. Drakeford, a couples therapist with a decade of experience and contributor to outlets such as HuffPost and The Zoe Report, notes that the “roommate phase” is a common symptom in the couples he works with in his West Hollywood practice.- 74.6% feel profoundly disconnected — describing feeling either “Rarely Connected” or “Disconnected.”- 64.8% rarely discuss deeper topics — such as fears, dreams, or insecurities.- 87% show toxic conflict patterns — fights either escalate or become hurtful rather than resolving.- 70% experience the 'silent treatment' — making constructive resolution difficult or impossible.- 75% report that talking to their partner is not helpful — and 25.5% say talking to their partner often makes them feel worse.- 43% live largely separate lives — spending most of their free time apart.- 47% struggle to express emotional needs — feeling uncomfortable or unsafe sharing vulnerabilities.WHY THIS MATTERSThe report provides a practical framework for understanding how chronic disconnection develops — and shows that these patterns are reversible with structured therapeutic support. Drakeford, a couples therapist with over a decade of experience and a contributor to HuffPost and The Zoe Report, notes that the roommate phase is one of the most common patterns he sees in his West Hollywood practice.SERVICES TO HELP COUPLES RECONNECTOliver Drakeford Therapy provides couples therapy in Los Angeles, specializing in communication skills training, conflict resolution, and intimacy restoration for couples experiencing disconnection, the "roommate phase," and relationship anxiety.Couples Counseling — addressing emotional distance and communication breakdowns.Communication Coaching — teaching partners to hold deeper, more vulnerable conversations.Conflict Resolution Skills — transforming harmful fights into constructive dialogue.LGBTQ+ Couples Therapy in West Hollywood — affirming, inclusive care.Relationship Anxiety - therapy to help understand the impact of anxiety in relationshipsCALL TO ACTIONCouples experiencing the "roommate feeling" can take the Intimacy Quiz for Couples and download a free 7-Day Relationship Workbook at to begin understanding their disconnection patterns and take the first steps toward reconnection.PRESS CONTACTOliver Drakeford Therapy8702 Santa Monica BlvdWest Hollywood, CA 90069Phone: (262) 509-0210Website: https://www.oliverdrakefordtherapy.com

