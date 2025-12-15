Norma A. Wyman Releases ‘Felony,’ A Story of Family Secrets and Redemption

NEW HAMPSHIRE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact Information:Page Publishing, Inc.Email: normawyman71@gmail.comAmazon link for the book: https://amzn.asia/d/h8rwBui Page Publishing, Inc. are proud to offer the latest work from Norma A. Wyman, Felony, hitting bookstores everywhere in June 2015 .About the book:Felony is a riveting tale that delves into the haunting journey of one woman who risks everything to safeguard a child who is not her own, only to face devastating consequences years later. Still reeling from the death of her parents and twin sister, Laura Mirchell makes a desperate choice – to flee with her sister’s infant daughter. Six years later, living under a new surname, Laura believes she’s finally built a stable life for her “daughter” Benjii, until Benjii’s sudden abduction shatters her world and forces her to face the past she tried to escape.In Felony, Norma A. Wyman delivers a gripping and emotional tale of love, loss, and the lengths one woman will go to protect a child who isn’t hers. The novel explores how grief and guilt can drive ordinary people to extraordinary acts, and how secrets buried by time have a way of resurfacing when least expected. As Laura races against time to find Benjii, Felony unfolds into a powerful story of maternal devotion and moral conflict, weaving suspense with deep emotional resonance.About the author:Norma A. Wyman is an educator from southwestern New Hampshire who has dedicated her career to helping children with special needs and supporting early readers. After raising two daughters, she earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education from Keene State College. Writing has been a lifelong passion – her first play was staged in eighth grade, and she later received a national DAR award for an essay on democracy.Wyman is also the author of Conspiracy (2021), has completed her third novel, Accused, and is currently writing her fourth, Indicted.“Felony almost feels structured like a storm – you see the clouds gather, the winds begin to howl, the thunder crack, and then lightning flashes in the darkness at unexpected intervals, jarring your soul out of place in a thrilling cacophony of strength and suffering. For fans of family dramas, literary thrillers, and captivating odysseys, this is the book for you.”– Charles AsherGet your copy now and dive into the suspense!

