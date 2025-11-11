As Water Shortages and Rate Hikes Loom, Fort Worth Residents Seek Savings

Fort Worth homeowners seek savings in the midst of a water rate increase. Mother provides 5 water-saving tips for Fort Worth homeowners. Mother Modern Plumbing staff in Fort Worth, TX.

Leak detection services are local homeowner’s best defense against water waste

The right approach is to invest in leak prevention, instead of waiting until you get a shocking water bill.” — Steven Smith, Master Plumber, Mother Modern Plumbing

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Texas residents know the truth. As the region’s population grows, a massive water shortfall looms. Over 70% of Texans voted to approve Proposition 4, a $20 billion investment in developing new water sources in the state.However, Fort Worth lawmakers are concerned that Proposition 4 isn’t enough. Tarrant County’s population is expected to grow by over 1 million within the next 50 years, leaving the area roughly 1.8 billion gallons of water short.About 80% of Tarrant County’s current water supply comes from local lakes and reservoirs, notably the Richland Chambers Reservoir. The County will need to find and develop a new water source larger than Richland Chambers to account for the shortfall.“There’s no one strategy that’s going to meet our supply gap,” water resource engineering director Rachel Ickert told the Tarrant Regional Water District. “We need more than one project.”The money for these water development investments must come from somewhere. The 2026 Tarrant Regional Water District budget includes a 2.2% water rate hike for its customers. In September 2025, a 12.4% water rate increase was announced for Bedford, TX.As Fort Worth grapples with impending water shortages and rate hikes, local residents are seeking answers to reduce water consumption in their own homes. Mother Modern Plumbing, a local plumbing service, is focused on tech-driven solutions to prevent water waste in Tarrant County homes.“Most water waste isn’t from leaving the tap running — it’s from hidden leaks in the home,” says Mother’s Responsible Master Plumber Steven Smith. “The right approach is to invest in leak prevention, instead of waiting until you get a shocking water bill.”A recent Mother report reveals the five most effective ways local residents can conserve water and save money in the face of water shortages. This list is headlined by leak prevention measures — the EPA reports an average home water leak wastes 10,000 gallons of water per year.“That amount of wasted water adds $500 a year to your water bill,” Smith says.Annual leak detection services offer particular value to Fort Worth homeowners. The average cost of Texas yard leak detection service is $500-$1,000. Ten years’ worth of these services costs less than the average cost of broken pipe replacement in Tarrant County.Smith advises residents to seek non-invasive options like acoustic leak detection, which uses sound waves and electrical conductivity to locate water leakage with pinpoint accuracy.“The goal is to stop water waste without wrecking your house,” he explains. “These tools help us find leaks without digging holes in your yard or cutting open your walls and flooring.”Future water rate increases are inevitable as Tarrant County develops new potable water sources. As prices continue to rise, the need for Fort Worth homeowners to conserve water isn’t just about saving the environment — it’s about saving their budgets.“Save water, save money,” Smith says. “Be proactive about your plumbing, and you do both.”###About Mother Modern PlumbingMother Modern Plumbing is a residential plumbing company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, known for its diagnostic expertise and clear, fixed pricing. The company provides a tech-driven approach to leak location services, using acoustic, infrared and video camera technology to stop water waste without further home or property damage. Learn more at callmother.com

