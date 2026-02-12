Willowood Ventures Defies 2026 Auto Market Downturn With Record Dealership Results
Willowood Ventures guarantees 150 or more showroom appointments in 7 days through its Facebook Sales Event system, delivering qualified automotive leads and subprime leads to dealerships nationwide.
A packed dealership showroom during a Willowood Ventures Facebook Sales Event, where dealers consistently sell 30 to 50 additional units per event through targeted automotive leads and guaranteed appointments.
As U.S. new-vehicle sales decline 2.4%, automotive advertising agency Willowood Ventures delivers 300+ dealerships guaranteed appointments and subprime leads.
Cox Automotive projects U.S. new-vehicle sales will fall to 15.8 million units this year, a 2.4% decline from 2025 levels. Affordability remains a serious headwind. Average transaction prices hover near $50,000, monthly payments regularly exceed $750, and subprime buyers are being squeezed out of the market by tighter credit standards and rising delinquencies. January's seasonally adjusted sales rate came in at just 14.9 million, well below forecasts, and dealer sentiment has dropped to its lowest point since 2020.
Against that backdrop, Willowood Ventures continues to fill showrooms. The company's flagship Facebook Sales Event model combines aggressive social media targeting on Facebook and Instagram with a live, U.S.-based Business Development Center that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Rather than generating clicks and hoping for the best, the system produces confirmed, qualified appointments and delivers automotive leads directly to dealership calendars.
Recent results tell the story. O'Fallon Buick GMC in the St. Louis metro area generated 963 leads and 317 appointments during a six-day event in December 2025, selling 62 units for $297,688 in gross profit. Giles Nissan Lafayette in Louisiana moved 76 units in just 48 hours, pulling in $341,240 in gross with a 92% BDC confirmation rate. Desert Toyota of Tucson posted its best November sales week in three years with 41 units sold and a 47% show rate. Even in a smaller market like San Angelo, Texas, Lithia All American CDJR sold 29 units and cleared $127,310 in gross profit from 588 leads over five days.
"Everyone is talking about how rough 2026 is going to be for dealers. We're not blind to what's happening with rates, affordability, and inventory. But that's exactly why dealerships need a system that actually puts buyers in the showroom, not one that just racks up impressions," said Dominic Scruggs, CEO of Willowood Ventures. "We generated 4,509 leads, set 1,460 appointments, and sold 245 cars across just five events out of dozens that month. That's not a projection. Those are verified deals. "
Beyond its Facebook Sales Events, Willowood Ventures has expanded its suite of dealer solutions to address the full spectrum of challenges dealerships face in a down market. The company now offers automotive direct mail campaigns that use the same precision targeting data to put physical mailers in the hands of in-market shoppers, service customers due for upgrades, and consumers with expiring leases. These direct mail pieces drive traffic to coordinated sales events, creating multiple touchpoints that reinforce urgency and boost show rates.
Willowood Ventures also runs targeted email marketing campaigns designed to re-engage dealership databases and conquest new customers. By segmenting audiences based on purchase history, credit profile, and vehicle ownership data, the agency delivers personalized offers that convert at rates far above industry averages. For dealerships that want maximum impact, the company deploys staffed sales events featuring seasoned automotive professionals, including former general managers, finance directors, and top-performing sales consultants, who work alongside the dealer's existing team for five to ten days to maximize every opportunity on the showroom floor.
"We're not a one-trick pony. Facebook Sales Events are our bread and butter, but some stores need direct mail hitting mailboxes the same week their digital campaign launches. Others need a full staffed event with closers on the floor," said Scruggs. "We build the package around whatever is going to sell the most cars for that specific dealer in that specific market."
The company's approach is particularly relevant in the current subprime leads environment. As traditional lenders tighten standards and the pool of conventionally qualified buyers shrinks, dealerships need ways to reach credit-challenged shoppers who are still actively looking to purchase. Willowood Ventures uses over 300 marketing selects, including household income, credit score data, and automotive purchase intent signals, to target in-market consumers that other agencies miss entirely. That same data powers its direct mail, email, and digital campaigns, ensuring consistent messaging across every channel.
"The dealers who are going to win in 2026 aren't the ones sitting back and waiting for floor traffic to magically appear. They're the ones running events, working subprime leads aggressively, and making sure every single Facebook inquiry gets a phone call within two minutes," Scruggs added. "Our BDC hits a 98.9% lead response rate. That's what separates a marketing vendor from a sales partner."
Willowood Ventures guarantees appointment minimums across all of its packages, ranging from 50 appointments for a two-day Bronze event to 250 appointments for a ten-day Elite campaign. If the target is not met, the company continues working at no additional cost until the number is hit. Show rates across recent events have averaged between 33% and 47%, with a blended average of 40% across the five case study dealerships.
The automotive advertising agency now works with over 300 dealerships nationwide, spanning franchise, independent, and luxury rooftops. Its proprietary platform tracks automotive leads, appointments, show rates, and revenue attribution in real time, giving dealer principals and general managers full visibility into campaign performance and ROI.
"Most marketing companies want to talk about reach and engagement. We talk about units sold and gross profit. That's the only language dealers actually care about," said Scruggs. "We can have a dealership selling cars within 24 hours of launch. In a market like this, speed matters."
For dealerships looking to combat declining traffic, rising floorplan costs, and an increasingly difficult lending environment, Willowood Ventures offers a free strategy session to evaluate how its Facebook Sales Events, direct mail, email campaigns, and staffed event solutions can be customized for their market.
For more information, visit willowoodventures.com or call 843-310-4108.
