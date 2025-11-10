Resolution Minerals Launches RC Drilling to Expand New Gold Discovery at Golden Gate, Idaho

Follow-up program to rapidly expand footprint of open gold system near Stibnite, a key U.S. critical minerals district

IDAHO, ID, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML, OTCQB: RLMLF) has commenced a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at its Golden Gate Prospect within the Horse Heaven Project in Idaho.The new three-hole, 2,789-foot (850-meter) program is designed to step out from a recent gold discovery, targeting extensions of mineralization in strike, width, and depth.The program aims to rapidly build on the success of three initial diamond core holes HH-GG25-001C, HH-GG25-002C, and HH-GG25-003C - all of which intersected continuous gold mineralization from surface and ended in mineralization. The results confirm Golden Gate as a large, open, intrusion-related gold system located only 3.7 miles from the fully permitted Stibnite Gold-Antimony Mine, a major U.S. critical minerals project.This new RC campaign will provide fast, cost-effective expansion of the discovery footprint ahead of a larger, 50-hole drill program currently in permitting. Results will be released progressively as assays are returned.Drilling DetailsThe three RC holes — DS18-4, DS16-3, and DS19-2 — have been strategically designed to:>Test northern and southern strike extensions of known mineralization;>Evaluate western width extensions of the mineralized system; and>Confirm depth continuity of the gold-bearing structure.No new drill platforms were required for this phase, with drilling operating under existing permits.RML’s CEO of U.S. Operations, Craig Lindsay, commented:“The first three diamond core holes at Golden Gate all intersected broad, continuous gold mineralisation from surface and each of them ended in mineralisation. That is a standout results for a maiden program and confirms Gold Gate as a new gold discovery in a highly prospective and strategically important U.S critical minerals district. By bringing an RC rig onsite now, we are able to rapidly and cost-effectively step out from the discovery zone to begin defining the scale of the system. The aim of this program is simple, to extend the mineralised footprint and set up the platform for our much larger 50-hole follow-up drill program. With drilling now underway, remaining core assays to come, and project wide exploration continuing, we are positioned for strong and sustained newsflow as we advance Golden Gate.”Forward Momentum in a Strategic U.S. Gold DistrictGolden Gate forms part of RML’s broader Horse Heaven Project, situated in Idaho’s prolific mining region that hosts multiple critical minerals, including antimony, silver, and tungsten. The proximity to Stibnite underscores the area’s strategic importance for North American resource security.With ongoing assay results from Phase 1 and new drilling underway, Resolution Minerals anticipates continuous exploration newsflow over the coming months as it defines the scale and grade potential of the Golden Gate system.For further information, please contact:Aharon ZaetzExecutive DirectorResolution Minerals LtdM: +61 424 743 098E: ari@resolutionminerals.comAbout Resolution Minerals LtdResolution Minerals Ltd (ASX RML) is a mineral exploration company currently developing the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project in Idaho, USA with the aim of providing an end-to-end solution for domestic critical minerals supply to US defense industry.

