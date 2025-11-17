'Skip the Scalpel' to Be Released Tuesday November 18, 2025

Dr. John Zielonka Chronic Pain Cycle

New Book Aims to Raise Public Awareness of Hydrowave Tissue Regeneration and Non-Surgical Pain Solutions

Hydrowave is allowing patients to experience levels of healing once thought impossible without surgery.” — Dr. John Zielonka

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new health and science publication, Skip the Scalpel, will be released on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, offering an in-depth look at one of the most advanced developments in non-surgical pain and tissue-regeneration care: Hydrowave Tissue Regeneration Subtitled “Discover How Hydrowave Tissue Regeneration and Natural Stem Cell Activation is Helping Thousands End Chronic Pain & Avoid Surgery,” the book explains—in clear, accessible language—what Hydrowave technology is, who it helps, and why its emergence represents a significant shift in how chronic musculoskeletal conditions can be treated.A Growing Need for Non-Surgical, Drug-Free SolutionsChronic pain is one of the most common and disabling health challenges worldwide. Many patients face limited options beyond medication, injections, or surgery. Skip the Scalpel addresses this gap by introducing readers to Magneto-Hydraulic Tissue Regeneration—the science behind Hydrowave Tissue Regeneration—and illustrating how it provides a pathway for individuals seeking meaningful relief without drugs or surgery.The book outlines how Hydrowave works physiologically, including its ability to:• Improve circulation and cellular repair• Reduce inflammation and scar tissue• Promote tissue regeneration• Enhance natural stem cell activation• Help patients break the chronic pain cycleWho the Book Is ForSkip the Scalpel is written for:• Patients living with chronic back, neck, shoulder, hip, knee, and foot pain• Individuals considering—but hoping to avoid—orthopedic surgery- especially knee and hip replacement• Healthcare professionals seeking emerging evidence-based, non-invasive technologies• Caregivers and families wanting to better understand long-term pain solutionsThe book includes real-world examples of conditions Hydrowave Tissue Regeneration has been shown to help, including plantar fasciitis, rotator cuff injuries, neuropathic pain, soft-tissue degeneration, and stubborn chronic injuries that have not responded to conventional therapy.Addressing an Urgent Public Health IssueWith Hydrowave Tissue Regeneration now available in only seven clinics in Canada, the release of Skip the Scalpel comes at an important time. Public demand for safer, non-surgical alternatives continues to rise, while many people remain unaware that regenerative, non-invasive technologies exist—and are already changing lives.Author’s Perspective Dr. John Zielonka , who has introduced Hydrowave Tissue Regeneration to his Ottawa clinic and has seen its impact firsthand, said:“Hydrowave is allowing patients to experience levels of healing once thought impossible without surgery. People deserve to know these options exist—and that chronic pain doesn’t have to be a life sentence.” This is Dr. Zielonka's eleventh book on matters of health and wellness.About Dr. John ZielonkaDr. John Zielonka is a renowned Canadian health and wellness expert, author, and the founder of the Neuro-Spinal Restoration Program. He has dedicated his career to helping those with serious chronic back and neck pain find non-surgical solutions. As the Director of Health & Wellness Canada and owner of the Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre , Dr. Zielonka has made over 100 media appearances and earned numerous accolades for his contributions to health education and patient care.AvailabilitySkip the Scalpel will be released Tuesday, November 18, 2025 in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats through major online retailers and participating clinics across Canada and the United States including Amazon.Media ContactOttawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre111 Albert Street, World Exchange PlazaOttawa, ON(613) 688-1036drz@excellenceinhealth.com

Hydrowave Tissue Regeneration - Dr. John Zielonka Ottawa ON Canada

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.