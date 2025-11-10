New Study Shows High Patient Satisfaction of Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression for Chronic Back Pain

Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression Chronic Pain Cycle Low Back Pain is Not a Life Sentence

New clinical study reports a 94.3% satisfaction rate for chronic back pain sufferers utilizing advanced healthcare technology

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new clinical study conducted jointly by the Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre (Ottawa) and the Laser Spinal Decompression Clinic (Winnipeg) has reported a 94.3% satisfaction rate among patients who completed the Neuro-Spinal Restoration program, which includes Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression as its central component. The study was authored by Dr. John Zielonka with contribution from Dr. Suzanne Buffie.The findings provide insight into how individuals suffering from chronic, debilitating back and neck pain—often after years of unsuccessful conventional treatment—perceive the benefit and impact of a comprehensive, non-surgical, technology-enhanced approach to spinal rehabilitation.Study OverviewA total of 203 program graduates from the two clinics were randomly selected and contacted. Of these, 183 responded, representing a 90% response rate—significantly higher than the 20–30% typically expected in patient satisfaction research.Participants were asked a single, open-ended question about their level of satisfaction with the program and were intentionally not provided with a definition of satisfaction. This method allowed individuals to evaluate their outcomes using their own personal criteria, increasing real-world relevance and reducing researcher bias.Among the respondents:99.5 reported being very or extremely satisfied73 reported being satisfied10.5 reported being dissatisfiedThis reflects a combined satisfaction rate of 94.3%, indicating broad patient acceptance and perceived benefit across a population that generally presented with long-standing, complex spinal conditions.Context: The Burden of Chronic Back and Neck PainChronic spinal pain remains one of the world’s most prevalent and disabling health problems. It is a leading cause of:reduced mobilitylost workdayslong-term disabilitydiminished quality of lifeemotional distress and hopelessnessPatients in this study typically sought care after having tried a wide range of standard treatments—including medication, physiotherapy, chiropractic, injections, acupuncture, massage therapy, and even spinal surgery—often with minimal or temporary relief.The high satisfaction levels reported may reflect the program’s multi-dimensional approach, which integrates biomechanical correction, tissue regeneration principles, and functional rehabilitation.About the Treatment: Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal DecompressionBoth participating clinics utilize Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression, an advanced, non-invasive technology that combines:Robotic spinal decompression: precisely controlled mechanical forces creating negative intradiscal pressureRegenerative Class IV laser therapy: applied concurrently to reduce inflammation, stimulate cellular repair, and support tissue healingThis combined approach aims to reduce nerve compression, improve disc hydration, and restore spinal function while minimizing discomfort.Attribution note: The integration of true spinal decompression and high-intensity robotic class IV laser is described according to manufacturer documentation and clinical use protocols established by the technology’s developers.Interpreting Dissatisfaction ResponsesAlthough 10.5 respondents categorized themselves as dissatisfied, the study’s follow-up review indicated that:some reported objective improvements but defined “satisfaction” more broadlysome had complex or evolving symptom patterns unrelated to the primary conditiona subset had completed treatment more than one year prior and did not adhere to maintenance recommendationsThese findings highlight the value of allowing patients to self-define satisfaction, as it captures individual expectations and subjective experiences even when measurable clinical improvements are present.Patient Experiences: Illustrating the Range of OutcomesWhile individual medical details remain confidential, several anonymized examples were included in the study to illustrate the diversity of patient experiences:A patient who avoided a scheduled $65,000 out-of-country spinal surgeryAn 84-year-old individual who regained the ability to walk without a mobility aidA chronic pain sufferer who discontinued long-term daily use of Tylenol and GabapentinA patient who, after substantial improvement in pain and function, felt able to withdraw their request for MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying)This latter example is not presented as a claim of treatment superiority, but as an indication of how profoundly chronic pain can affect patients’ lives—and how meaningful relief may influence a person’s sense of hope and possibility.Significance and Public Health ImplicationsThe study’s satisfaction rate, coupled with its unusually high response rate and patient-defined criteria, suggests that this integrated program may offer substantial value for individuals with chronic, treatment-resistant spinal pain.Chronic back and neck pain remain major contributors to disability in Canada. Increasing public awareness of emerging non-surgical treatment options is important so that patients can make informed decisions and consider safe alternatives when conventional approaches have been exhausted.According to Dr. Zielonka “Chronic pain can drain people of both their hope and ability to live fully. This study shows not just numbers, but real people who found a path forward after feeling they had exhausted every option. Our goal is simply to make the public aware that effective, non-surgical treatments exist — treatments that may help restore quality of life long before someone considers more drastic measures.”About the AuthorsDr. John ZielonkaA neuro-functional chiropractor based in Ottawa, Dr. Zielonka has extensive experience in non-surgical spinal rehabilitation and has authored multiple clinical studies on the use of Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression within comprehensive treatment programs.Dr. Suzanne BuffieA Winnipeg chiropractor and former collegiate athlete, Dr. Buffie introduced Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression technology to Manitoba in 2021 after her own long-term struggle with severe disc injury. Her clinic focuses on helping chronic pain patients who have had limited results with traditional therapies.For Media InquiriesOttawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre111 Albert Street, Ottawa, ONPhone: (613) 688-1036

