News Release: DHS ISSUES UPDATE ON SNAP BENEFITS AND THE HAWAI‘I EMERGENCY FOOD ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

KA ʻOIHANA MĀLAMA LAWELAWE KANAKA

RYAN I. YAMANE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

JOSEPH CAMPOS II

DEPUTY DIRECTOR

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE

TRISTA SPEER

DEPUTY DIRECTOR

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE

DHS ISSUES UPDATE ON SNAP BENEFITS AND THE

HAWAI‘I EMERGENCY FOOD ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 8, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Human Services (DHS) is providing an update for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients amid continued uncertainty surrounding federal SNAP funding and the Supreme Court’s temporary pause on full benefit payments.

We understand that there are questions regarding whether some SNAP recipients may encounter declined cards this weekend.

DHS has not received reports of widespread issues with SNAP EBT transactions being declined in Hawai‘i. However, the state is monitoring the situation closely to support households that receive SNAP benefits.

The $250 Hawai‘i Emergency Food Assistance Program (HEFAP) benefit will be active on Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Monday, November 10, 2025.

How do I learn more?

Households are able to view your EBT balance as well as the pending HEFAP by logging into the EBT Edge online portal or mobile app. Starting November 10, 2025, SNAP recipients seeking information about the HEFAP can contact the Public Assistance Information Line, available Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Hotline callers can check the status of their HEFAP benefits using the Virtual Agent, or can speak directly with a live agent for further assistance.

Statewide: 1-855-643-1643

Say “Emergency” or Press 7

You may also continue to check for further updates on the DHS website at https://humanservices.hawaii.gov.

What if I am not currently approved for November 2025 SNAP benefits?

While those not approved for November 2025 SNAP benefits will not receive HEFAB, DHS is continuing to process eligibility for SNAP and continuing to conduct interviews. Households not currently receiving SNAP are still able to apply for that benefit.

Additional Resources:

Aloha United Way 2-1-1

Aloha United Way is a SNAP outreach provider that maintains a database that can provide referrals to other helpful food resources in your community.

Hawaiʻi Foodbank

Hawaiʻi Foodbank works together with its network of food partner agencies to serve the needs of the community on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi.

Oʻahu: 808-836-3600 Kauaʻi: 808-482-2224



Hawaii Island Food Basket

The Food Basket is Hawaiʻi Island’s Food Bank. The website includes information on how to locate food resources, including food pantries and soup kitchens on Hawaiʻi island.

Hawaiʻi Island: 808-933-6030



Maui Food Bank

The mission of Maui Food Bank is to end hunger in Maui County. The Maui Food Bank distributes over eight million pounds of food each year, including 2.3 million pounds of fresh produce.

SNAP Outreach Providers

DHS contracts eight different nonprofits throughout the state to conduct outreach to households eligible for SNAP benefits and to provide assistance with referrals to food resources in the community.

# # #