Ugandan Charity Boss in Aid Warning on Visit to Parliament

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A social entrepreneur from Uganda is in Parliament this week delivering a blunt message: the old model of aid isn’t working.Haril Kazindra is hosting an event in Parliament on Tuesday November 11 where he will reveal how his charity Musana – which impacts 100,000 people per year in Uganda and employs 700 staff – is turning a profit and not relying on Western donations for running costs.From ‘Aid To Enterprise’, hosted by Mike Wood MP in the Churchill Suite in the House of Commons, will bring together MPs, development leaders, and NGO executives to debate how locally driven enterprise can rebuild economies from within.Traditional aid models create a dependency on donors and should be replaced with business, argues Kazindra, whose organisation runs 19 social enterprises including schools, hospitals and hotels.Once Musana raises funds for building costs, its projects become self-sustainable and any profits are then reinvested into expansion. They turned a £400k profit last year in Uganda and claim after initial investment, their projects don’t rely on Western money for running costs.Kazindra is in London this week with his wife, Andrea, who is from Denver. The couple met in Uganda when Andrea was on a short-term trip. They started Musana as a small grassroots initiative but it has become a movement proving that enterprise can do what decades of overseas aid has failed to achieve.“For too long, Africa has been treated as a project, not a partner,” Haril said.“We don’t need more handouts. We need opportunity. If a community can earn, it can endure. That’s how we break the cycle.”Musana has recently opened a UK office and is keen to spread its unique message. Haril and Andrea will meet with MPs, donors, foundations and church leaders who are interested in backing their vision.“When the grant ends, too many projects collapse,” said Andrea.“Enterprise keeps the lights on. It gives people dignity. That’s the future of development. We are thankful for aid and for donations, but we believe in a hand-up, not a hand-out. We’re excited to deliver this message to the UK and expand our work. The interest we have had so far from British supporters has been encouraging.”Mike Wood MP, who is hosting the event, learned about Musana last year and was keen to support them.He said: “Musana’s story is both a challenge and an inspiration. They show what happens when local enterprise takes the lead and communities own their future. It’s exactly the kind of innovation we need to learn more about.”Check out www.musana.org for more.

