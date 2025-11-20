First Direct Bank Arena Announced as Headline Sponsor of the Ride 4 Leeds Campaign

WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Direct Bank Arena is proud to announce its support as the headline sponsor of the Ride 4 Leeds campaign — a four-day cycling event that will see participants journey from Leeds to Dortmund while raising vital funds for four incredible local charities: Leeds Chaplaincy, St Gemma’s Hospice, Leeds Rhinos Foundation, and Leeds Community Foundation.The Ride 4 Leeds initiative brings together cyclists, businesses, and community supporters for an inspiring challenge that promotes health, teamwork, and international friendship. The ride not only showcases the determination of local riders but also strengthens the special partnership between Leeds and its twin city, Dortmund.Martin McInulty, General Manager at First Direct Bank Arena, said:“We’re absolutely thrilled to be the headline sponsor for Ride 4 Leeds. This incredible four-day event really captures the collaboration, community spirit and ambition that Leeds is known for. Supporting the riders as they take on the journey to Dortmund is something we’re immensely proud of — it’s about connecting people, promoting wellbeing, and celebrating what our city can achieve together.”The Ride 4 Leeds event will take place from May 13 – 16, 2026, with riders covering hundreds of miles across four days. Participants and supporters can learn more or get involved by visiting Ride4Leeds - Ride25 For media enquiries, please contact:Lindsi BlakemanHead of Marketing & Communications, First Direct Bank ArenaLindsi.blakeman@firstdirectbankarena.com

