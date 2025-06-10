GCRC's Mike Robinson to Keynote at World Nanotechnology Meet in Madrid

Mike Robinson, Founder Global Cannabinoid Research Center, specializes in researching our own bodies Cannabinoids and the ECS David Uhalley is currently the Chief Operation Officers of Nanobles Corporation, which owns GCRC

Global Cannabinoid Research Founder Mike Robinson selected to deliver a keynote address about the ECS at the prestigious World Meet on Nanotechnology in Spain

Nature has wired living beings, from insects to humans, to respond to terpenoids. They alter mood, cognition, and body awareness. These molecules speak to our physiology, which has evolved to listen.” — Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc., Global Cannabinoid Research Center

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nanobles Inc. and the Global Cannabinoid Research Center proudly announce that Founder and CEO Mike Robinson has accepted a formal invitation to deliver a Keynote Address at the highly anticipated World Meet on Nanotechnology (WMN2025), to be held in Madrid, Spain, December 9-11, 2025.WMN2025 is one of the most prestigious international events in the field of nanotechnology, expected to draw hundreds of the world's foremost experts, researchers, corporate innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders for three days of transformative dialogue and discovery. The conference will take place at the Hotel Maydrit Airport, a premier venue located near Madrid's Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport. This modern, four-star venue will offer attendees a blend of professional and cultural experiences in the heart of Spain's capital.Mike Robinson's keynote address, tentatively titled "Nanotechnology in Advanced ECS Therapeutics: Delivery Systems and the Future of ECS Balance Control," will explore the breakthrough science at the intersection of nanomedicine and the Endocannabinoid System (ECS)—an emerging frontier that Nanobles Inc., globally recognized for its leadership, is advancing."The opportunity to address such a distinguished international audience is both humbling and energizing," said Robinson. "Nanotechnology is reshaping how various therapies, including cannabinoids, are delivered - and how they interact with the body, how we achieve ECS Balance—a concept I have championed for nearly a decade. Sharing this vision in Madrid is an extraordinary honor."About WMN2025 - A Global Forum for the Future of Nanotechnology:Held under the theme: "Exploring the Future of Nanotechnology: Innovations and Applications," WMN2025 will offer a multi-disciplinary exploration of nanoscience's vast potential in improving life on Earth. The program will cover cutting-edge advancements in:*Nanomedicine and Drug Delivery Systems*Nano-manufacturing and Industrial Applications*Nanotechnology in Environmental Sustainability*Graphene Nanotechnology*Quantum Mechanics and 2D Materials*Nanomaterials for Electronics and Energy*Spintronics*Next-Gen Sequencing Technologies*Biopolymers and Nano Fluidics*Cosmology with NanotechnologyAttendees will include leading scientists, R&D professionals, medical experts, corporate leaders, regulatory authorities, and global policymakers.The three-day event will feature:*Plenary Sessions led by internationally renowned leaders in nanoscience*Keynote Sessions, where innovators like Mike Robinson will unveil future-facing insights*Technical Sessions on applied nanotech across sectors*Workshops and Panel Discussions covering nano-manufacturing, regulatory frameworks, and ethical considerations*Networking Opportunities with top-tier academic, government, and private-sector professionals*Exhibition Hall showcasing breakthrough products and services in nanotechnologyAdditionally, the conference will recognize excellence through:*Best Speaker Award*Best Poster Presentation Award*Each prize includes a $1,000 cash award and an official recognition certificate.Mike Robinson is one of the world's leading experts on CBGA, the precursor cannabinoid now at the center of scientific and consumer health discussions worldwide. Through his groundbreaking research into ECS Balance Control, Robinson has demonstrated that nano-enhanced plant-based extracts of many types, including CBGA nanoemulsions, can significantly enhance bioavailability, efficacy, and impact across various health applications.Robinson's leadership at Nanobles Inc. and his experience in founding the Global Cannabinoid Research Center 7 years ago have led to the development of a new generation of nano-cannabinoid formulations following the merger of the two entities. Their creations are designed to optimize:Cellular absorptionCross-barrier transport (blood-brain, skin, digestive)Targeted delivery to ECS receptor sitesReceptor repopulation and neuroplasticity supportECS neurotransmitter generation (Anandamide, 2-AG, etc.)"Many healthcare therapies of the past simply weren't getting to where they needed to go inside the body. With Nanotechnology, that has changed forever," said Robinson. "Our innovations give us the ability to create precision supports for the ECS; they encourage natural endocannabinoid production and a longer lifespan, which ultimately help individuals achieve long-term balance and well-being."'Robinson brings nearly a decade of experience in advancing plant-based formulations and developing targeted strategies to balance the Endocannabinoid System (ECS)—work that began during his battle with multiple forms of cancer. While undergoing treatment, Robinson pioneered cannabinoid and endocannabinoid-based therapies, studying how plant compounds and lifestyle factors could modulate internal cannabinoid production and receptor activity.His ongoing contributions to oncology medicine include a suite of therapies currently in R&D:NanoSkin and Hair, designed to support regrowth and tissue rejuvenationGENEVEX, a formulation focused on oncology-related pain reliefThermonoids, an endocannabinoid-targeted approach to homeostasis and inflammationIndole-A™, utilizing indole alkaloids to aid cellular defense mechanismsPREVENT, his flagship enzyme therapy intended for cancer prevention and interventionThrough Nanobles Inc. and its affiliated research arms, Robinson has developed several other proprietary nano-emulsification and nano-encapsulation products and formulations using various techniques utilizing essential oils. "There are over 60,000 Terpenoids in nature, all of them have some application, whether it be for clinical, nutraceutical, or other. Nature has always been our friend and ally in some way," Robinson stated. These cutting-edge creations are in R&D for new consumer health products and clinical-grade Endocannabinoid System Therapies and delivery systems.The work also supports Robinson's vision of making CBGA a daily-use cannabinoid for maintaining endocannabinoid system (ECS) health—a message now being widely embraced worldwide through the ResearcherOG.com platform."I believe that everyone should consume CBGA every single morning as part of their routine to promote ECS Balance," Robinson said. "As our data shows, CBGA not only interacts with cannabinoid receptors but also stimulates endocannabinoid and amide creation and helps repair receptor function, which suffers damage by high-THC use or other imbalances created by poor diet, lifestyle, or inherited conditions that we've yet to discover."In addition to his leadership roles, Mike Robinson was named one of High Times Top 100 Most Influential People in Cannabis (2021). His personal story of overcoming a life-threatening illness through cannabinoid science—and later becoming an internationally recognized researcher and advocate—has been featured across global media.A former Director of the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine, Robinson now works with scientists, physicians, government agencies, and private companies on advancing cannabinoid nanotechnology, ECS health, and global cannabis innovation."We are entering an era where nanotechnology and cannabinoid science will be inseparable," Robinson concluded. "Our participation at WMN2025 is about building the partnerships and shared knowledge that will take this science to the next level."About Nanobles Inc.Nanobles Inc. is an innovation-driven biotech company focused on nano-enhanced cannabinoid formulations that optimize the wellness benefits of cannabis-derived compounds. The company's pioneering formulations are advancing the frontiers of bioavailability, targeted delivery, and therapeutic efficacy for consumers and clinicians worldwide."We are incredibly proud to see Mike representing Nanobles and the broader plant science community on the global nanotechnology stage," said David Uhalley, Chief Operating Officer of Nanobles Inc. "His pioneering work in nano-enhanced therapeutic formulations is driving true innovation, and this keynote will further elevate our mission to advance ECS health worldwide."In collaboration with the private R&D arm, Global Cannabinoid Research Center, Nanobles continues to lead global research on the relationship between CBGA, minor cannabinoids, and the Endocannabinoid System.Event Information:World Meet on Nanotechnology (WMN2025)Dates: December 9-11, 2025Venue: Hotel Maydrit Airport, Madrid, Spain

