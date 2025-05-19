ESQUIRE RECORDS RELEASES 100+ NEW SONGS FROM SET THE WORLD TO MUSIC SONGBOOK

Set The World To Music Songbook by Hal Pollock

Esquire Records is pleased to announce the release of over 100 new original songs from it’s forthcoming songbook Set the World to Music by Hal Pollock

Music is a healing force. It is a force for good. It knows no boundaries, no hatred, no ethnicity, no nationality. It is the universal language of love.” — Hal Pollock, Founder, Esquire Records

SOLON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esquire Records is pleased to announce the release of over 100 new original songs from it’s extensive catalog and forthcoming songbook Set the World to Music. Founded by Cleveland lawyer Hal Pollock—an entrepreneur, author, and lyricist—Esquire continues to expand its global presence in the music world with this major release.The label has also dropped six albums featuring many of the Esquire songs. The collection spans multiple genres, including Broadway-bound show tunes, love songs , comedic numbers, pop, and country hits. All tracks are now available on major streaming platforms and directly through the Esquire website at www.esquirerecords.net This release builds on a foundation established by Pollock in 2018. One of the standout tracks is Ukrainian Pie, a clever parody of American Pie, which went instantly viral upon its 2022 release—amassing over 2 billion views on TikTok in just six weeks, and nearly 400,000 views on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18jJkXKGsZM&list=RD18jJkXKGsZM&start_radio=1 You can sample the newly released tracks at https://www.esquirerecords.net/jukebox/ Among the new tracks now being released are:• Unbreakable – the powerful follow-up to Ukrainian Pie• For Which We Stand – a proposed new American national anthem• Forever Yours - a proposed final Beatles’ song or tribute• The Best of You – a proposed international Olympic theme, performed by Utah's Rima Clark Video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvrZ5Pf0M2M • A World Gone Mad / American Spirit – a stirring 9/11 tribute written the evening of the tragedy 1• Daughters and Sons – an anti-gun violence ballad performed by the late Sonny Geraci (Time Won’t Let Me, Precious and Few)• Footsteps on the Moon, a new women’s anthem• Your Way – a parody of the Paul Anka-Sinatra classic My Way, recently recorded in Holland by Sinatra singer Bob Bullee https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGZSp_MuITg&list=RDGMEMgGOgHdkrBSNHva cS9Sp8bgVMcGZSp_MuITg&start_radio=1• Love Will Light the Way – inspired by Barbra Streisand’s reflections on world peace• Let There Be Peace - inspired by John Lennon and a 1966 encounter with the Beatles, story on the Esquire website• An Island of Our Own• The King of Pop – a tribute to Michael JacksonBroadway-style numbers include:• Set the World to Music – the title track from Esquire’s forthcoming 600-page songbook• Everything Happens to Me• Saying Goodbye to Sondheim• Dreaming in Color• It’s Not Me, It’s You• If We Fell in Love Tonight• EncoreComedic highlights include:• Opposites Attract – a Santana-style “Tomato-Tomado” spoof• Lawyer Up• In It for the Money• The Aliens Aren’t Coming• Red Cadillac• Wear a Smile (Not Your Boots to Bed)For country music fans Esquire presents:• Every Kind of Beautiful• 100 Reasons Not to Fall• Shut Up and Kiss Me• A Stranger in My Bed• Anywhere You Are• The Land of Second ChancesFollowing up on Rise of the Challenge, there is a host of new inspirational songs, including• Go for the Gold• Heart of a Champion, inspired by Tom Brady• The Courage to Win• The Fire in You• The Pinnacle• Refuse to Lose• Born to Be a StarTouching love songs round out the collection, including:• Can’t Find the Magic• In Your Arms• Every Now and Then• If Forever Comes Again• As Beautiful As You• Saved By the Music• At Love’s EndLater this year, Esquire plans to release the entire Set the World to Music songbook including a proposed new Disney theme Fairy Tale featuring music by Ukrainian composer Evgeny Khmara.Esquire is also developing a Broadway show based on the book Set the World to Music featuring many of these songs from the songbook. The script is now being written.Producers and investors are invited to inquire about this exciting new project.Pick your favorite songs and commemorative song lyric plaques on the Esquire website.Media Contact: Hal PollockEmail: esq@esquiresongs.comTelephone (440) 528-0200Website: www.esquirerecords.net Listen to all songs at www.esquirerecords.net/jukebox

