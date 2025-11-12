Argent LNG Proposed 25 MTPA LNG Terminal in Louisiana; Stakeholder and Community Open House Scheduled December 2, 2025

Port Fourchon is a multi-use coastal port that functions primarily as a land base for multiple offshore energy support service companies. Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent LNG

Argent LNG Announces Plans for Multi-Billion Export Terminal in Lafourche Parish, Positioning Louisiana as a Global Energy Hub

The Argent LNG Project represents a multi-billion dollar commitment to American energy security and the local economy of Lafourche Parish” — Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG , LLC announced its proposal to construct, own, and operate the Argent LNG Project, a world-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Port Fourchon, Lafourche Parish, Louisiana will hold a Stakeholder and Community Open House Scheduled December 2, 2025With a liquefaction capacity of 25 million tons per annum (MTPA), the Project is set to become a top-tier U.S. LNG facility, enhancing American energy leadership and representing a multi-billion dollar investment in the Gulf Coast economy.The Project is proposed on a 398-acre site within a 900-acre leased parcel owned by Port Fourchon, adjacent to Belle Pass and Bayou Lafourche. The facility will liquefy domestically sourced natural gas for export to all U.S. trading partners, leveraging direct access to the Gulf of America via Belle Pass.“The Argent LNG Project represents a multi-billion dollar commitment to American energy security and the local economy of Lafourche Parish,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “By deploying proven, advanced technologies, our facility will deliver reliable, lower-carbon LNG to international partners while generating long-term jobs and economic growth here in Louisiana. We look forward to collaborating closely with FERC, Port Fourchon, and the community as we move through the regulatory process.”Key Project HighlightsCapacity: 25 MTPA, positioning Argent LNG as a major global LNG supplier.Technology: Twelve modular liquefaction units utilizing Baker Hughes ’ NMBL™ design, powered by Baker Hughes LM9000 aeroderivative gas turbines for high efficiency and reliability.Infrastructure: Two full membrane LNG storage tanks (440,000 m³ total) and two marine berths capable of accommodating vessels up to 260,000 m³, with provisions for smaller LNG bunkering ships.Local Tie-In: Interconnects with the Kinetica interstate pipeline system via ~0.93 miles of dual 16-inch piping to supply feed gas.Safety & Compliance: Designed to meet all applicable federal and state regulations, including 33 CFR Part 127, 49 CFR Part 193, and NFPA 59A.Regulatory Review & Community EngagementArgent LNG has entered the pre-filing environmental review process with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) (Docket No. PF25-11-000), which will evaluate the Project’s environmental and socioeconomic impacts under the Natural Gas Act. Argent LNG is committed to transparency and open communication with local stakeholders throughout the review process.Community Open HouseArgent LNG invites local landowners and interested parties to attend an in-person open house to learn more about the Project, review technical details, and discuss potential impacts with the development team.Event Details:Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Location: Greater Lafourche Port Commission Administrative Office, 16829 East Main Street, Cut Off, LA 70345About Argent LNG, LLCArgent LNG, LLC is a U.S.-based energy company dedicated to delivering safe, sustainable, and reliable LNG infrastructure to global markets. With deep expertise in large-scale LNG development, the company is committed to advancing American energy leadership, creating local economic opportunity, and supporting a cleaner energy future.Media & General InquiriesPhone: 504-882-7222Email: contact@argentlng.comProject Website: www.argentlng.com Notes to EditorsLocation: Port Fourchon, Lafourche Parish, LouisianaFootprint: 398-acre site on a 900-acre leased parcelLiquefaction - Baker HughesPower - Baker HughesPretreatment: Five Honeywell UOP units (mercury removal, acid gas removal, dehydration, heavy hydrocarbon removal)Storage: Two 220,000 m³ full membrane LNG storage tanks (440,000 m³ total)Compliance: Designed to meet 33 CFR Part 127, 49 CFR Part 193, NFPA 59A, and all applicable federal and state regulations

Argent lng is positioned to transform the landscape of the US LNG sector. Energizing the world today, for a brighter, cleaner tomorrow.

