BIOPEP Showcases Its Organic Flaxseed Powder at the 2025 China International Import Expo

CANADA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, bringing together companies from more than 150 countries under the theme “Openness, Cooperation, and Mutual Benefit.” The Canada Pavilion once again drew strong attention with its natural resources, scientific expertise, and healthy lifestyle products.Among the exhibitors, BIOPEP Industrial International Co., Ltd. (BIOPEP) made its debut with the BIOPEP Organic Golden Flaxseed Powder (Sachet Edition) — a highlight of the Canadian Pavilion. With a clean, natural Canadian booth design, BIOPEP showcased its philosophy of “Natural, Pure, and Scientific Wellness.” Visitors crowded the tasting area to experience the product and discuss cooperation. Within three days, all inventory was sold out, marking BIOPEP as one of the most popular brands at the event.Sourced from the pristine black soil of Canada’s Prairies, BIOPEP’s flaxseed powder is produced through low-temperature defatting and ultra-fine milling, preserving the natural alpha-linolenic acid, plant protein, and dietary fibre. Each sachet is certified organic and rigorously tested, offering a pure, convenient, ready-to-drink product especially loved by health-conscious consumers.Dr. Eric Bao, President of BIOPEP, commented:“China is one of our most important strategic markets. As Chinese consumers increasingly value natural and high-quality health products, BIOPEP will deepen its investment and continue to bring products that fit local lifestyles. The success of this year’s CIIE further strengthens our confidence in the Chinese market.”Headquartered in Canada, BIOPEP is a biotechnology company committed to improving life quality through natural health innovations. Together with its affiliates, the company holds over 80 patents in bio-enzymatic extraction and small-molecule peptide research. It is a leader in marine bioactive peptides, plant peptides, and functional food ingredients, setting high standards in global natural health product development.Building on the success of its flaxseed line, BIOPEP will continue to expand into beauty and wellness. Upcoming product lines include:• Beauty & Radiance Series: Featuring sea cucumber peptides, collagen peptides, and ergothioneine to rejuvenate the skin from within.• Skincare Essence Series: Combining Canadian natural extracts with biotechnology for intensive repair and radiance.• Body Balance Series: Integrating food-as-medicine botanicals and bioactive compounds to support metabolism, sleep, and overall vitality.BIOPEP believes that true beauty begins with health. Real beauty comes from inner balance and vitality, not superficial appearance. Only by nurturing internal wellness can one achieve lasting outer radiance and a higher-quality life.Looking ahead to 2026, BIOPEP will continue to merge Canadian scientific standards with Chinese wellness culture, bringing more innovative products that represent “Canadian Quality with Chinese Warmth.” The company aims to present an even stronger lineup at next year’s CIIE and to share its vision of health, science, and beauty with more partners and consumers.As the company’s guiding philosophy states:“BIOPEP — for a healthier, higher-quality life.”More than a slogan, it is BIOPEP’s enduring promise and commitment to a better future for all.

