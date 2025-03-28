BIOPEP Flaxseed Powder from Canada Shines at the 112th National Food & Drinks Fair in China

the 112th National Food & Drinks Fair in China

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 112th China National Food and Drinks Fair (commonly referred to as the “Sugar & Wine Fair”), one of the most influential trade shows in China’s food and beverage industry, Canadian premium health brand BIOPEP made a striking appearance with its flagship product — a series of imported flaxseed powder. Thanks to its exceptional quality, advanced processing technology, and commitment to natural nutrition, BIOPEP became a highlight in the natural and functional foods section, setting a new benchmark for the healthy foods category in China.Scientific Formulation, Artisan Quality, and Consumer TrustBIOPEP flaxseed powder is made from non-GMO flaxseeds grown in the golden agricultural zones of Saskatchewan, Canada. Using cold pressing and patented ultra-fine grinding technology, the product retains maximum nutritional integrity, including high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fiber, and lignans. It contains no additives, is rich in essential nutrients, and supports low-calorie, low-carb diets — perfectly aligned with Chinese consumers’ increasing demand for blood sugar control, gut health, and functional weight management.During the fair, BIOPEP set up a dedicated experience zone where visitors sampled drinks, observed preparation demonstrations, and consulted with professional nutritionists. These interactive activities showcased the product’s versatile applications in meal replacement, beverages, and home baking, drawing strong interest from both industry professionals and general consumers.Strategic Partnerships and Market Expansion OpportunitiesThroughout the event, BIOPEP engaged in meaningful discussions with several leading Chinese health food brands, cross-border supply chain platforms, and OEM manufacturers, resulting in multiple preliminary strategic partnership agreements. The brand representative commented:“Interest in plant-based and functional food solutions is growing rapidly in China. Through this prominent national platform, we aim to raise awareness of the powerful benefits of flaxseed powder and bring Canada’s natural health values to more Chinese consumers.”Sustainability at the Core of the BrandBIOPEP is firmly committed to a “farm-to-table” sustainability philosophy. Its production chain is fully traceable, certified organic in Canada, and compliant with rigorous Chinese customs safety standards. The use of eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging further reflects the company’s dedication to environmental responsibility and consumer safety. This approach closely aligns with the Sugar & Wine Fair’s 2023 theme: “Foster Circulation, Create the Future.”About BIOPEPBIOPEP Industrial International Co., Ltd. is a Canadian-based leader in the development and global distribution of premium plant-based functional foods. The company specializes in flaxseed powder, sea cucumber peptides, and nano-scale bioactive peptide products, with a strong presence in North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. BIOPEP maintains ongoing collaborations with global research institutions and is committed to long-term investment in the Chinese market.To meet local nutritional preferences, BIOPEP will continue to introduce customized wellness solutions tailored for China, including anti-aging formulas, beauty and skin health blends, and functional weight management series — building a solid bridge between Canada and China in the natural health industry.

