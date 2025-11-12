NaturePest Expands Access to Its Integrated Pest Management Service for South Florida Homeowners

About NaturePest NaturePest

The company is restructuring its service model to offer its integrated pest management solutions at a more accessible price point for the community.

Our goal with this shift is to ensure that more families have access to a choice that aligns with those priorities, without a significant cost disparity.” — Franklin Hernandez

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaturePest Holistic Pest Control , a provider of integrated pest management solutions since 2014, today announced a strategic shift to make its service model more accessible to single-family homeowners throughout South Florida.Previously, the company's comprehensive approach, which combines thorough inspection, exclusion techniques, and targeted treatments, was primarily available at a premium price point. After a decade of refining its methods across more than 10,000 service appointments, the company has optimized its operations to offer its methodology at a more competitive market rate."The core of our mission has always been to provide highly effective pest control that prioritizes safety," said Franklin Hernandez, Owner and Founder of NaturePest. "We recognized that our original service tier placed this option out of reach for many families. By streamlining our operations, we can now offer our proven, integrated approach to a broader segment of the community."The company's methodology was developed over seven years of field testing prior to its 2014 launch. The service focuses on addressing the root causes of pest issues, utilizing a combination of techniques that often reduce the reliance on broad-spectrum chemical sprays as a first-line defense. This can be a significant consideration for households with children and pets."Homeowners are increasingly seeking out pest control options that are both effective and mindful of indoor environmental quality," Hernandez added. "Our goal with this shift is to ensure that more families have access to a choice that aligns with those priorities, without a significant cost disparity."NaturePest's services will now be structured to directly serve the single-family homeowner market across its South Florida service area.About NaturePest Holistic Pest ControlFounded in 2014, NaturePest Holistic Pest Control provides integrated pest management services to residential and commercial clients in South Florida. The company's approach emphasizes inspection, prevention, and targeted treatments as part of a sustainable pest management strategy. For more information, visit [Insert Company Website Here].

