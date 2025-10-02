One Property Services LLC Launches NatureClean Cleaning Service, a New Specialty Cleaning Company in South Florida

NatureClean Celaning Services

One Property Services LLC, a leader in residential service, is proud to announce the official launch of its new subsidiary, NatureClean Cleaning Service.

The launch of NatureClean represents our commitment to expanding our service offerings to meet the growing demand for high-quality, specialty cleaning,””
— Franklin Hernandez
HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Property Services LLC, a leader in property maintenance and management solutions since its founding in 2006, is proud to announce the official launch of its new subsidiary, NatureClean Cleaning Service. The company will provide a wide range of professional, eco-friendly cleaning services to residential and commercial clients throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties, leveraging nearly two decades of industry experience and the established Nature brand family, which includes NaturePest Holistic Pest Control, founded in 2014.

NatureClean Cleaning Service is founded on the principle of delivering an exceptional clean through specialized, non-toxic methods that are safe for families, pets, and the environment. By leveraging cutting-edge cleaning technology and highly trained professionals, the new company will offer solutions that go beyond standard cleaning, addressing the unique challenges of the South Florida climate.

“The launch of NatureClean represents our commitment to expanding our service offerings to meet the growing demand for high-quality, specialty cleaning,” said Franklin Hernandez, owner of One Property Services LLC. “We saw a clear opportunity to apply our expertise in property care to a niche market that values both meticulous results and environmental responsibility.”

NatureClean will provide a comprehensive suite of services, categorized into outdoor and indoor solutions:

Outdoor Cleaning Services

Gutter cleaning service

Window cleaning services

Solar panel cleaning service

Dumpster cleaning

Trash chute cleaning

Pressure washing

Patio furniture cleaning

Pool cage cleaning

Artificial turf cleaning

Pet waste removal service

Trash bin cleaning

BBQ grill cleaning

Indoor Cleaning Services

Fridge cleaning

Laundry machine cleaning service

Garbage disposal cleaning

Oven cleaning

Dishwasher cleaning

Mattress cleaning

Upholstery and furniture cleaning

Carpet and rug cleaning

Tile and grout cleaning

NatureClean Cleaning Service is now accepting appointments for all services.

About One Property Services LLC
One Property Services LLC is a diversified property solutions company that has been providing professional services to clients since 2006. The company is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, quality, and customer satisfaction across all of its brands, which include NaturePest Holistic Pest Control and the newly launched NatureClean Cleaning Service.

About NatureClean Cleaning Service
NatureClean Cleaning Service is a specialty cleaning company and a proud subsidiary of One Property Services LLC. The company is dedicated to providing eco-friendly and professional cleaning services for both residential and commercial properties in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Franklin Hernandez
NatureClean Cleaning Services
+1 786-293-7951
Info@naturecleanservices.com
NatureClean Cleaning Services

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Waste Management


About

NaturePest is the only full-service holistic pest control company in South Florida. It is a family-owned and operated company serving South Florida’s Mami Dade and Broward Counties for Ants, Roaches, Rodents, Mosquitos, Termite Control, Lawn Care, Palm Trees, and Shrubs.

NaturePest Holistic Pest Control

