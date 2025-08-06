Global South World expands factual news coverage into Asia

Ismail Akwei and Duncan Hooper highlight stories which have marked the previous week in the World Reframed Podcast Logan Zapanta is Global South World's correspondent in Asia

To reflect a changed world order, Global South World will be bringing more first-hand reporting.

We feel it's time for change. And we're making it happen.” — Ismail Akwei

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global South World (GSW) has expanded its editorial team to cover a fourth continent, advancing its mission to tackle global information inequality by reporting stories often overlooked by traditional media.Joining GSW’s existing teams in London, Accra, and La Paz, Logan Zapanta will report from Manila, bringing fresh perspectives on the rapidly rising nations of the South Pacific.Logan, a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas and St. Paul University, previously served as Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and multimedia storytelling.A changing worldFounded in 2023, Global South World was created to document the seismic shifts in demographics, economic growth, and geopolitics that are reshaping international relations. While traditional media has been slow to adapt amid industry-wide business model challenges, GSW provides fact-based, balanced, and visually engaging reporting that reflects the voices of rising nations."Myself and my colleagues have experienced the information deficit our whole lives, growing up in countries that only featured in international news during disasters or wars," said Global South World editor Ismail Akwei. "Along with billions of citizens around the world, we feel it's time for change. And we're making it happen."From short-form videos to in-depth analyses, GSW’s coverage combines traditional journalistic values with innovative digital formats to reach audiences where they are.As part of its expansion, GSW has launched its first podcast, World Reframed, presented by Ismail and Consulting Editor Duncan Hooper. Each episode takes listeners behind the week’s biggest stories from GSW and its sister channel World Visualized, adding depth and context to fast-moving global developments.Global South World is editorially independent of national, political and business interests. We are supported and funded by Impactum Group Join us on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and our website globalsouthworld.com.

World Reframed

