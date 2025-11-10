MJ Tax Relief Group® Founder Melinda Tolbert to Be Honored by City Leaders for 20 Years of Power Moves and Leadership

Queen of Taxes Best of GA

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Columbus will recognize Melinda Tolbert, Founder and CEO of MJ Tax Relief Group® , for 20 years of professional excellence, economic leadership, and community impact during a red-carpet celebration at The PowerHouse Event Center.Founded in 2005, MJ Tax Relief Grouphas grown from a small South Columbus startup into the only licensed tax resolution firm in Columbus, Georgia, solely dedicated to helping business owners resolve payroll tax challenges and avoid severe IRS penalties.Tolbert’s journey is one of determination, faith, and purpose. Losing both parents and her grandmother, who raised her, could have ended her path. Instead, those hardships ignited her calling. “There were moments I wanted to give up,” Tolbert reflected. “But when you’re walking in a season destined by God, no one can stop you. My husband and family stood by me through it all, and my purpose kept me moving forward.”Over two decades, MJ Tax Relief Grouphas become a pillar of integrity and strategy. The firm’s work has protected countless businesses, safeguarded jobs, and preserved the livelihoods of families across Georgia and the nation.“This milestone is not just about longevity,” Tolbert said. “It’s about legacy. Our mission is to stop business owners’ payroll tax problems from becoming prison time.”City and business leaders will join local officials, community partners, and clients to commemorate Tolbert’s achievements. The event, titled “20 Years of Grace, Grit & Greatness,” will highlight her role in shaping the city’s small business ecosystem and mentoring the next generation of tax professionals.Now headquartered in the Terraces of Green Island Hills, MJ Tax Relief Groupcontinues to expand its national footprint, providing IRS representation and tax resolution services to business owners across the United States. Tolbert’s expertise as a nationally recognized IRS Enrolled Agent and educator has positioned her as one of the most respected voices in the tax industry.Beyond her business success, Tolbert remains deeply committed to giving back. A strong supporter of Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix City, she advocates for programs that empower young women to lead with confidence, integrity, and resilience.“I lost so much along the way, but I never lost my faith or purpose. After 20 years, I’m still standing, and I’m just getting started, Tolbert said.”

