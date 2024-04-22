Enrolled Agent Boot Camp Launches in Las Vegas in June 2024
Enrolled Agents (EA) unlock a world where Tax Professionals represent taxpayers before the IRS, command top-tier fees, and stand out as America’s Tax Experts
Our program is designed to meet participants wherever they are on their career path and provide them with the knowledge and skills they need to pass the EA Exams and unlock a world of opportunities.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tax Professionals looking to enhance their careers and become IRS Enrolled Agents (EAs) can now take advantage of the upcoming Enrolled Agent Boot Camp in Las Vegas. This boot camp, led by a team of highly experienced IRS Enrolled Agents and Tax Attorneys, is designed to provide comprehensive training, tools, and resources to help participants pass the EA Exams and achieve their career goals.
The EA exams are a rigorous and challenging series of tests tax professionals must pass to become federally licensed Enrolled Agents. Participants will gain a clear understanding of the qualifications and criteria required to pursue and succeed in obtaining the Enrolled Agent designation. They will also master what sets an EA apart as the highest credential offered by the IRS, including the ability to represent taxpayers before the IRS, command higher fees, and be recognized as America's Tax Experts.
Attendees will learn from experts through live interactive lectures, practice exams, and one-on-one coaching sessions. The boot camp will cover all three parts of the EA exams, including taxation, representation, and ethics.
"We are thrilled to offer this boot camp to Tax Professionals seeking to become IRS Enrolled Agents," said Melinda Tolbert, Founder of the Boot Camp. " Our program is designed to meet participants wherever they are on their career path and provide them with the necessary tools and resources to help attendees confidently pass the exams."
The boot camp is open to all tax professionals, including tax preparers, accountants, and attorneys. Registration is now open, and space is limited.
For more information and to register, visit the event website at https://www.irseaexam.com/register.
Don't miss this opportunity to become a federally licensed IRS Enrolled Agent this testing cycle.
The Enrolled Agent Boot Camp will be held at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas from June 11 to June 13. For more information, visit www.irseaexam.com/register.
About IRS Enrolled Agents and Tax Attorneys:
IRS Enrolled Agents and Tax Attorneys specialize in tax law and are authorized to represent taxpayers before the IRS. They possess expert knowledge of tax regulations and assist individuals and businesses in navigating complex tax issues.
