Suzanne Nadell Challenges the Confidence Myth: Women Are Wired to Lead — Confidence Isn’t Missing; It’s Mislabeled

Suzanne Nadell

Award-winning newsroom executive reveals why women hesitate to claim authority, and why leadership is an identity that must be reclaimed.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning newsroom executive, leadership coach, speaker, CEO of She Leads Church, and entrepreneur Suzanne Nadell is challenging one of the most enduring myths about women in leadership: the idea that women lack confidence. Nadell argues that women are not missing confidence at all; they have simply been conditioned to minimize it.

“Women do not need more confidence,” Nadell says. “They need permission, internal permission, to reclaim the authority they already have. Once that shift happens, everything changes.”

For years, women have been encouraged to “work on confidence” as if it were missing. But research shows otherwise. Studies published in Psychology Today confirm that women have the same internal confidence as men but are less inclined to self-promote due to deeply rooted social expectations. Meanwhile, the respected Zenger/Folkman leadership effectiveness study shows that women consistently outperform men in crucial leadership skills, including communication, empathy, crisis management, and relationship-building.

Nadell’s work centers on a transformative premise: leadership is an identity, not a personality type. In her transformative book, Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn’t Think You Could Be, she teaches that confidence is not something to be acquired but a neural pathway that becomes stronger when women practice ownership, clarity, and visible authority.

“Women don’t need to become someone different to lead,” Nadell explains. “They need to recognize the leader they already are and step into that identity with certainty. Wired to Lead shows women how to break free from stereotypical expectations and rise into the fullest expression of their leadership potential.”

Through her leadership coaching services, Nadell guides women across industries to strengthen their leadership identity, communicate with authority, and eliminate self-doubt by eliminating behaviors such as second-guessing, over-explaining, and apologizing for decisions. Her coaching blends neuroscience, communication strategy, and hard-earned experience from decades running high-stakes newsrooms.

For more information about Nadell's coaching services, click here: https://bit.ly/4hXlKcx

“When a woman moves from ‘I hope they see me as a leader’ to ‘I am the leader,’ everything about her presence elevates instantly,” Nadell notes.

As a sought-after speaker, Nadell delivers keynote sessions for conferences, corporations, women’s leadership networks, and faith-based organizations. She is a featured voice with She Leads Church, where she speaks about identity-driven leadership rooted in clarity, purpose, and inner conviction. Her talks help women replace hesitation with visible, grounded authority.

In addition to her coaching and speaking platforms, Nadell also extends her mission through her Etsy merchandise line, featuring inspirational products designed to reinforce leadership identity and empower women daily. From affirmational designs to leadership-focused apparel, each item reflects Nadell’s message that authority begins internally, and that women deserve to see and express their leadership in every area of life.

“Authority is not loud,” Nadell writes. “Authority is consistent. It is the daily decision to show up as who you already are.”

In her recent in(courage) article, “The Gift of Showing Up,” Nadell reflects on the power of presence during life’s most challenging moments. “Sometimes, you just need people to show up, especially when you’re scared, especially when you’re tired…” she writes. Her message of vulnerability, resilience, and community mirrors the identity-driven leadership principles she teaches, reinforcing that authentic leadership begins with showing up as you are.

Read Suzanne Nadell’s full reflective piece here: https://bit.ly/3XrVFZw

About Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell is an award-winning newsroom executive, leadership coach, speaker, CEO of She Leads Church, and owner of an inspirational Etsy merchandise line. She is widely known for developing high-performance teams and elevating women into leadership roles across the media industry. Nadell blends neuroscience, communication strategy, and real-world executive experience to help women step fully into the leadership identity they already possess.

To learn more about Suzanne Nadell and her groundbreaking work, click here: https://suzannenadell.com/

