Author Lori Briley Fairchild Inspires a New Generation of Writers Through Spring School Visit Program

Author Lori Briley Fairchild inspires students to rediscover creativity through hands-on school visits on writing and storytelling.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and educator Lori Briley Fairchild is inspiring a new generation of young writers with a dynamic series of school visits launching this spring. With more than three decades of experience as a journalist, editor, and author of six books, Fairchild is deeply committed to helping students rediscover the power and purpose of creative writing in today’s digital world.

To purchase copies of Fairchild’s books, visit: https://www.ldfairchildauthor.com/

Fairchild’s new program, “Why Writing Still Matters,” introduces students to the craft of storytelling while illustrating how writing connects to everyday life. Drawing from her rich background in both fiction and journalism, she infuses classrooms with real-world insight, energy, and encouragement. Her sessions emphasize that writing is not only an artistic outlet but also an essential skill for communication, innovation, and problem-solving across all fields.

“I love talking to kids and teens about writing and helping them see how being a good writer can connect to everything they do, from writing an email to playing a video game,” says Fairchild. “Stories are everywhere, and I enjoy helping young people figure out what story they want to tell.”

Teaching Writing as a Path to Critical Thinking

Why teach creative writing in schools? Fairchild points to research showing that daily writing practice strengthens imagination, emotional stability, and verbal fluency. It also trains students to generate multiple solutions from a single idea—an invaluable skill for leadership and innovation.

Zenful Habits notes that with anxiety disorders affecting millions, many individuals seek complementary support in addition to traditional treatment. Creative writing offers both a meaningful outlet for expression and science-backed benefits for reducing anxiety and improving mental well-being.

“Creative thinking is essential to solving real-world problems,” Fairchild explains. “When students learn to tell a story, they’re also learning to see the world through new perspectives and communicate with greater clarity.”

She adds, “Once students discover how fun and accessible creative writing can be, everything opens up. They’re not just building characters and plotlines—they’re uncovering how storytelling connects to real life, real careers, and their own future potential.”

-- Sample Student Workshop Topics

-- Where Do Authors Get Their Ideas?

-- What Makes a Great Character?

-- How to Build a Mystery

-- Dystopian Fiction and Why It Matters

-- How to Publish a Book

-- Everyone Needs an Editor

Each school visit can be customized by age group or subject focus, providing teachers, librarians, and administrators with a tailored experience that supports their curriculum goals and fosters a stronger writing culture on campus.

About Lori Briley Fairchild

Lori Briley Fairchild is a published author, journalist, and educator whose works include six novels featuring memorable characters, dystopian worlds, and mystery-solving dogs. With over 30 years of professional writing and editing experience, she has taught creative writing to students from grade school to adulthood. Fairchild conducts numerous school visits each year, blending humor, heart, and hands-on learning to help young people discover their voices through storytelling.

Learn more at: https://www.ldfairchildauthor.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

