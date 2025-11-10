Infuse Skincare Wins Top Honor at 2025 EMERGE Beauty Awards

Yerba Mate Radiance Eye Cream named "Best in Skin Care" by industry experts, validating the brand's potent, pro-resilience formula.

We believe the years after 35 are the prime years, and our mission is to empower our customers to look and feel like the best, most vital version of themselves.” — Lara Schmoisman, Founder of Infuse Skincare

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infuse Skincare , the science-first brand built on a philosophy of "substance over spectacle," was honored at the 2025 EMERGE Beauty Awards, hosted by Beauty Industry West. The brand’s Yerba Mate Radiance Eye Cream was selected as the winner in the highly competitive "Best in Skin Care, Leave On Product - Cream" category.The award was announced at the annual ceremony in Los Angeles, celebrating the best in beauty innovation. The Yerba Mate Radiance Eye Cream was celebrated for its potent, clean formulation that leverages firming peptides and the antioxidant power of Yerba Mate to visibly depuff, brighten, and address fine lines.The brand also received finalist honors for its Night Revival Cream, which also features peptides, further solidifying Infuse's position as a leader in high-efficacy, minimalist skincare.This recognition underscores Infuse Skincare's core mission: to deliver intelligent, pro-resilience skincare rooted in science. The brand’s focused three-step ritual is formulated to strengthen the skin barrier and deliver tangible results without unnecessary complexity."We are absolutely honored to have our Radiance Eye Cream recognized by the EMERGE Beauty Awards," said Lara Schmoisman, Founder of Infuse Skincare. "This win is a testament to our unapologetic belief that a product can be both meticulously clean and powerfully effective. We’re not 'anti-aging'; we are pro-resilience. We believe the years after 35 are the prime years, and our mission is to empower our customers to look and feel like the best, most vital version of themselves. We are thrilled that industry experts see and feel the difference."The EMERGE Beauty Awards, presented by Beauty Industry West (BIW), is an annual program that recognizes innovation, creativity, and excellence in the beauty industry. Winners are selected by a panel of industry veterans and experts, making this a prestigious mark of quality and performance.About Infuse SkincareInfuse Skincare is a science-first skincare brand built on a philosophy of "substance over spectacle." The brand offers a focused three-step ritual—the Yerba Mate Energizing Cleanser, the award-winning Yerba Mate Radiance Eye Cream, and the Night Revival Cream. The collection is powered by pro-resilience peptides and potent Yerba Mate to restore skin's enduring strength and vitality. Infuse Skincare is proudly Credo Clean, compliant with EU and Canadian clean standards, and Leaping Bunny Certified.

