Introducing Infuse, A Skincare Line infused with Yerba Mate for Mature Skin
Infuse, a newly launched skincare line infused with yerba mate catered to mature skin, proudly announces its arrival on the market.
We want people to embrace the skin they are in at every age.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The journey etched on mature skin, adorned with years of laughter, tears, and memories, tells a unique story of wisdom and beauty earned over time.
— Lara Schmoisman
Age is no impediment to feeling confident in one's skin. With a dedicated focus on mature skin, Infuse offers tailored products that uphold both quality and efficacy to ensure a rewarding skincare experience.
At the heart of Infuse's potent formulations lies the cherished active ingredient: yerba mate. Traditional cultures in South America have treasured yerba mate for its therapeutic properties. Yerba mate boasts an array of benefits, such as rich antioxidants, natural stimulating properties, and anti-inflammatory elements.
The mission of Infuse extends beyond skincare – it's about fostering self-assurance at every age and stage of life. As CEO Lara Schmoisman states, "We want people to embrace the skin they are in at every age."
Infuse products can be purchased on www.infuse-skin.com and Amazon. For those interested in exploring the potential inclusion of Infuse Yerba Mate Radiance Eye Cream in their story or gift guides, the team welcomes product coordination.
For further inquiries or to experience the transformational power of Infuse, please visit the website or contact the team directly.
About Infuse:
Our ancestors turned to nature for healing remedies. Infusions were brewed with various plants and herbs, and we use this ancient knowledge by incorporating infusions into our daily skincare rituals.
Discover the transformative power of Infuse, the smart skincare solution formulated to address the unique needs of mature skin. Formulated with the perfect blend of ancient wisdom and the power of cutting-edge science, active ingredients from culture-inspired rituals nourish your skin.
Infuse, a woman- and Jewish-Latina-owned brand, proudly manufactures its exceptional skincare products in the USA.
Ivanna Sanchez
Infuse
+1 747-221-3533
