Rutland Barracks / DLS / Arrest on Warrant
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4008150
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/8/2025, at approximately 1321 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7 / Middle Road, Clarendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS / Arrest on in-state Warrant
ACCUSED: Samantha J. Emrick
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/8/2025, at approximately 1321 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were conducting routine patrol when a vehicle was stopped for an observed violation.
Through investigation it was determined Samantha J. Emrick was operating a vehicle while having a criminally suspended license. Additionally, Emrick had an active in-state warrant for failing to appear with $100.00 bail.
Emrick was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Concluding processing, Emrick was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF) based on the warrant.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: $100.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2025 at 12:30 PM (warrant) and 12/8/2025 at 10:00 AM (Criminal DLS)
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
