Rutland Barracks / DLS / Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4008150

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/8/2025, at approximately 1321 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7 / Middle Road, Clarendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS / Arrest on in-state Warrant

ACCUSED: Samantha J. Emrick

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/8/2025, at approximately 1321 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were conducting routine patrol when a vehicle was stopped for an observed violation.

Through investigation it was determined Samantha J. Emrick was operating a vehicle while having a criminally suspended license. Additionally, Emrick had an active in-state warrant for failing to appear with $100.00 bail.

Emrick was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Concluding processing, Emrick was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF) based on the warrant.

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $100.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2025 at 12:30 PM (warrant) and 12/8/2025 at 10:00 AM (Criminal DLS)

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.