PR Expert and Early‑Stage Venture Capitalist Liana Zavo Debuts ZavoVentures, a Hybrid VC‑PR Engine For Tech Startups

VC partner and early-stage venture capitalist Liana Zavo launches an investment arm of ZavoMedia PR Group.

NYC’s hybrid VC‑PR firm is helping women‑led startups earn traction, credibility, and checks.

ZavoVentures pairs capital with narrative ownership and launch excellence so founders aren’t just seen—they get funded. We’re here to help move the market beyond the 2%.” — Liana Zavo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZavoMedia PR Group , led by founder, early-stage venture capitalist, and PR expert Liana Zavo , announced the launch of ZavoVentures , a hybrid VC–PR platform designed to bridge the visibility and funding gap for female‑led tech startups in New York. By integrating early‑stage capital with hands‑on communications leadership, ZavoVentures helps founders craft category narratives, build press‑ready assets, and execute launch programs that convert visibility into measurable demand and funding momentum. The platform invests heavily in storytelling and narrative development to position female‑led startups where investors pay attention, translating strong positioning into funding outcomes across health tech, fintech, SaaS, legal tech, media tech, and edtech.“Too many breakthrough women founders remain underfunded and under‑amplified,” said Liana Zavo, founder of ZavoMedia PR Group and early-stage venture capitalist at ZavoVentures. “ZavoVentures pairs capital with narrative ownership and launch excellence so founders aren’t just seen—they get funded. We’re here to help move the market beyond the 2%.”ZavoVentures operates at the intersection of investment and communications, bringing the rigor of venture discipline to brand building and the speed of PR to capital formation. Each portfolio engagement kicks off with a narrative workshop to align category POV, ideal customer profile, and proof points. Founders leave with a messaging house, a media‑ready press kit, and a 90‑day activation plan spanning earned media, analysts, and stages. The platform’s fractional PR/brand lead model embeds senior leadership without the overhead of a full‑time function, ensuring founders get strategic guidance and execution when it matters most.How ZavoVentures Supports Founders'-Capital Plus Advisory: Early-stage checks with hands-on strategic guidance across go‑to‑market, pricing, hiring, and fundraising. Partners serve as active advisors and, where appropriate, board observers.-Accelerator‑style programming: Cohorts and rolling support that include curriculum, mentor networks, and demo‑day‑style exposure to investors. Terms and structures are stage‑appropriate and transparent.-Syndication and investor pairing: Warm introductions to stage‑fit co‑investors and later‑stage funds. Support includes narrative refinement, data‑room prep, target lists, and intro sequencing to accelerate next‑round readiness.-Platform services: Access to recruiting, media relations, sales enablement, finance and legal templates, and community events to speed execution and learning.-Network access and credibility: Intros to customers, partners, press, podcasters, analysts, and KOLs that compound awareness and traction ahead of key milestones.“Positioning is the new pipeline,” added Zavo. “When a founder’s story is precise, credible, and repeated by trusted third parties, investor diligence gets faster and customer conversion gets easier. Our job is to engineer that repeatability.”What ZavoVentures Provides:- Strategy and narrative: Category POV and messaging house tied to ICP- Proof library: data, demos, customer quotes, guardrails- Positioning: bios, media kit, one‑pager, logo, explainer-Market moments and execution: Launch planning for product, fundraising, partnerships, reports- Founder platform on LinkedIn and bylines: Speaking pipeline and submissionsZavoVentures offers multiple engagement paths tailored to stage and scope:- Hybrid Retainer: Capital plus monthly cash engagement, including narrative ownership, launch planning and execution, media relations, and measurement. Typical structure: cash retainer with 0.25%–2% equity over 24–48 months with milestone‑based vesting.- Advisory: 2 hours per month and a quarterly planning session focused on positioning, selective introductions, and pitch reviews. Equity in the 0.30%–0.50% range based on stage.- 90‑Day Launch Sprint: A fixed‑scope program to stand up narrative, press kit, and launch execution for a product, partnership, or funding announcement.Vesting is tied to objective milestones, not vanity press. Examples include completion of press kits, secured tier‑1 coverage thresholds, analyst inclusion, and speaking acceptances that influence the pipeline. Cash‑plus‑equity structures are tailored by stage, sector, and regulatory profile.ZavoVentures backs female‑led companies in health tech, fintech, SaaS, legal tech, media tech, and edtech. Ideal candidates show:- Compelling narrative that converts awareness into funding-Credible problem‑solution fit with early proof signals- A differentiated POV within a definable category- Clear launch moments in the next 60–90 days- Commitment to measurement and founder platform participationBreak Into the Room Where Deals HappenOnly 2% of venture funding goes to women, but that stat doesn’t define what’s possible. If you’re building in health tech, fintech, media tech, legal tech, or SaaS, two levers change everything: the right network and a brand that opens doors on command.Join the Startup and Business Networking GroupMeet founders, operators, investors, and press-minded pros who trade intros, share playbooks, and collaborate on launches. This is where warm briefs, strategic partners, and early customers come from.- Curated members and signal-boosted threads- Monthly virtual salons and pop-up co-working sessions- Founder office hours and pitch feedback circlesRequest access on Luma: Join the group: https://luma.com/h6x0hgbz Build a Brand That Gets Funded: 8-Week 1:1 With Liana ZavoWork directly with Liana to craft the narrative, assets, and visibility cadence that move investors and customers.What you’ll get in 8 weeks:- Messaging house and category POV that sticks- Media-ready founder bio, press kit, and proof library- Launch-runway content plan and weekly LinkedIn activation- Target list for media, analysts, and stages- Clear KPIs and a repeatable PR engineSee details and enroll: [8‑Week 1:1 Branding Course] https://stan.store/Lianazavo/p/create-a-strong-professional-brand-with-liana-zavo Who This Is For- Pre-seed to Series A founders ready to ship and be seen- Operators stepping into public-facing roles- Teams preparing for fundraising or a flagship launchTake the Next Step- Get in the room: [Request access on Luma]( https://luma.com/h6x0hgbz - Build your unfair advantage: [Apply for the 1:1 course]( https://stan.store/Lianazavo/p/create-a-strong-professional-brand-with-liana-zavo AboutLiana Zavo is an early-stage venture capitalist, founder, and PR expert who launched ZavoVentures, the hybrid VC–PR investment arm of ZavoMedia PR Group, to help female‑led tech startups turn powerful storytelling into funding outcomes. ZavoVentures combines capital with narrative strategy, media readiness, and launch execution through fractional PR/brand lead engagements, delivering tier‑1 coverage, thought leadership, and stage‑aligned KPIs. ZavoMedia PR Group, based in New York, is known for crafting category narratives and launch engines across health tech, fintech, media tech, legal tech, and SaaS to drive measurable pipeline.

