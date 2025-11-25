StairWedge Groove‑Tread Variant Launches — Safer, Smarter Ramp for Pets

dog stair safety box

Pet owners asked for better grip and stability on stairs. The new StairWedge delivers, with patent‑pending design and materials built for all‑size pets.

The StairWedge has always been about helping pets move safely. But this latest version? It redefines what safe feels like—with every step grounded in customer insight and innovation.” — Jon Webb

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stair challenge for pets is real. For small dogs, seniors, dogs with hip issues or extra weight, climbing stairs can mean strain, risk and reluctance. Today, StairWedge launches its Groove‑Tread Variant—a ramp solution that marries traction engineering, durability, and domestic design with technology backed by multiple patent‑pending applications.

Three core benefit areas:

• Slip‑Resistant Tread & Groove Architecture — textured tread with directional grooves ensures secure footing even on hardwood, tile or outside stairs under dry conditions.

• Joint‑Safe Incline + High Load Capacity — with a load support of over 1,500 lbs and optimized incline for minimal joint stress, the system is ideal for recovering pets or those with mobility constraints.

• Cork Base + Soft‑Grip Carpet Surface — crafted from sustainably sourced cork, the ramp has a natural scent that fades within days; the carpet surface ensures comfort and practical use in home environments.

Intellectual property remains central: both function (groove/tread surface mechanics) and design (modular ramp units, surface finish) are under active patent review. This protective layer ensures the product remains distinct and forward‑facing.

Pet owners highlight real‑world results: more stair independence, fewer accidents, less lifting by owners, and greater confidence for their pets. Whether a small home with indoor steps or a deck requiring a safe ramp, the Groove‑Tread Variant delivers.

Available now at www.stairwedge.com and through major online stores. International rollout is planned for Q1 2026, as part of a broader mission to bring pet mobility up to world standards.

