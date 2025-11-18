GripGroove Edition of StairWedge Launches with Patent‑Pending Innovation

dog stair safety dimensions dog ramp for stairs

With enhanced groove + tread surface, heavy‑duty capacity and eco materials, StairWedge’s GripGroove Edition sets a new standard for pet stair access.

The response to our new grooved design has been overwhelming. Dogs move more confidently, and owners feel that peace of mind. It’s the most meaningful improvement we’ve made.” — Jon Webb

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pets deserve better—but until now, stair solutions have been either too basic or poorly designed. With the new GripGroove Edition, StairWedge is rewriting the rules: a ramp system built on a mulit-patent‑pending solution, designed for direction, traction and everyday reliability.

Key features owners care about:

• Grooved & Treaded for True Traction — the grip pattern is more than cosmetic: grooves provide guidance for paw motion while treads resist sliding. Together they deliver a notably safer climb.

• High Capacity + Comfort for All Sizes — rated for over 1,500 lbs, the GripGroove Edition handles large and giant breeds with ease, yet preserves a soft, reassuring surface for smaller pets.

• Indoor/Outdoor Flexibility & Aesthetic Integration — the cork base and soft‑grip carpet allow for use on dry outdoor stairs, home interiors, or transitional areas, with a design that quietly complements décor.

Beyond performance, StairWedge emphasizes protection: its utility and design patents pending status ensures the GripGroove Edition remains uniquely the StairWedge offering—competition‑resistant, innovation‑forward.

Owners report marked improvement: pets stride up and down staircases without hesitation; owners experience less lifting, less worry, and more day‑to‑day freedom. Whether for post‑surgery recovery, seniors, or simply active dogs with strong limbs, the GripGroove Edition is engineered for outcomes.

Available now on all major eCommerce platforms and directly at www.stairwedge.com

The company is preparing for global launch in Q1 2026. Retail and distribution partnerships are welcome for this protected, category‑defining solution.

