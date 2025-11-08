Celebrate Life Day in Brooklyn with Star Wars Jokes IV and Cantina Cocktails at Industry City

Promotional banner for Nerdy, Dirty, and Tasteless: Star Wars Jokes IV and bkONE productions’ Life Day Launch Party at Industry City. Hosted by comedians John Szeluga and Chris Sorrentino, the event includes a special appearance by Bea Arthur and celebrat Promotional poster for brooklynONE productions’ Life Day Launch Party at the Tom Kane Theatre in Industry City. The event features a live reading of Nerdy, Dirty, and Tasteless: Star Wars Jokes IV hosted by John Szeluga and Chris Sorrentino, with guest ap

Comedy, cosmic cocktails and the dirty side of the force collide at Brooklyn’s Life Day Launch Party for "Nerdy, Dirty, and Tasteless: Star Wars Jokes IV"

It’s everything you love about Star Wars — but twisted and after dark. Comedy, chaos, and cocktails collide on Life Day this year!” — Anthony Marino, Artistic Director, bkONE

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Life Day, the Force gets freaky.

Brooklyn’s own brooklynONE productions (bkONE) invites Star Wars fans from across the galaxy to celebrate Life Day — the saga’s most infamous holiday — with an epic evening of comedy, cosplay, and cosmic chaos at the Tom Kane Theatre inside Industry City.

The Life Day Launch Party marks the official debut of Nerdy, Dirty, and Tasteless: Star Wars Jokes IV, a hilariously unfiltered collection of over 150 jokes and illustrations created for adult Star Wars fans by authors John Szeluga and Chris Sorrentino.

Every ticket includes a signed copy of the book, and attendees are encouraged to arrive in full Star Wars attire or costume for a night that fuses intergalactic humor with Brooklyn’s creative flair.

Tickets available now at www.bkONE.org/tix

Event Details

Monday, November 17th, 2025

Doors at 7 PM | Live Reading at 8 PM

The Tom Kane Theatre at brooklynONE productions

51 35th Street, Building 5, Industry City, Brooklyn, NY 11232

$20 Admission (includes signed copy of the book)

Ages 21 & up | Costumes welcome

Hosted by John Szeluga (Impractical Jokers) and Chris Sorrentino (Reel Ghostbusters), the event features special guest readers and surprise appearances, including a tribute performance by Bea Arthur, honoring her iconic role in the original Star Wars Holiday Special.

Confirmed guest readers include:

Brian “Q” Quinn (Impractical Jokers), Bea Arthur, Laura Bruij, Tim Duffy, Joe Imburgio, Casey Jost, Phoebe Kilmoon, Molly Lisenco, Tommy Lombardozzi, Anthony Marino, Jay Miller, Martin Monster, Johnna Scrabis, and Chris Vert.

Cantina Cocktails & Cosmic Vibes

No Life Day celebration would be complete without a drink or two from the galaxy’s finest cantina.

Frying Pan Brooklyn, one of Industry City’s most popular bars, will be serving exclusive Star Wars–themed cocktails, each inspired by the saga’s most infamous smugglers, bounty hunters, and rebels. Expect creative drinks worthy of Mos Eisley’s best.

“One Bantha milk, coming right up.”

About the Book

Nerdy, Dirty, and Tasteless: Star Wars Jokes IV

Over 150 unofficial, unauthorized, and uncensored jokes and illustrations for adult Star Wars fans.

Condemned by the Republic. Banned by the Empire. Shunned by the Jedi. Loathed by the Sith.

These are the nerdiest, dirtiest, and most tasteless jokes in all the galaxy — share them at your own risk.

About Industry City

Located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Industry City is a 35-acre hub of art, design, tech, and performance that has become one of New York City’s leading creative campuses. From studios and breweries to theatres and galleries, it’s home to a new generation of makers and innovators redefining Brooklyn’s cultural landscape.

bkONE Productions’ Tom Kane Theatre sits at the heart of it all — a home for live performance, independent theatre, and immersive art experiences.

About brooklynONE productions

Founded in 2006, brooklynONE productions (bkONE) is a nonprofit performing arts and events company that produces original and established works across theatre, film, music, and live entertainment. With its home base in Industry City, bkONE is dedicated to creating bold, community-driven art that connects audiences and artists through collaboration and creativity.

Learn more at www.bkONE.org or purchase tickets at www.bkONE.org/tix.

Follow @bkONE_productions on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.