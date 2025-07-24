brooklynONE productions Forms Inaugural Board of Trustees to Drive Vision and Growth

brooklynONE Productions logo. The organization, based in Industry City, Brooklyn, is known for producing bold, experimental theatre and cultural programmin Photos of all of the board of trustees and their names The Tom Kane theatre sign

New board brings leadership in arts, finance, and community to support brooklynONE’s mission and its growth at Industry City’s Tom Kane Theatre.

This board is the foundation for the future we’re building—grounded in purpose, driven by passion, and ready to elevate the arts in Brooklyn and beyond.” — Anthony Marino

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- brooklynONE productions (bkONE), the South Brooklyn-based performing arts and events company known for championing original voices and alternative theatre, proudly announces the formation of its Board of Trustees.

This dynamic and dedicated group of individuals brings together a range of expertise in the arts, finance, nonprofit leadership, and community engagement. As bkONE continues to expand its influence and programming in the heart of Industry City—home to its blackbox venue, the Tom Kane Theatre—this board will play a vital role in advancing the organization’s mission and long-term sustainability.

The newly appointed trustees bring experience and passion to brooklynONE productions’ growing artistic footprint. Camille Loccisano, past founder of Frankies Mission—a foundation dedicated to her son Francesco—has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for families dealing with childhood cancer and is a seasoned nonprofit leader and community advocate. Nicole Ferguson-Rodriguez serves as brooklynONE’s Front of House and Box Office Manager and brings years of bkONE-specific production experience and institutional knowledge, having been a part of the company’s evolution for many seasons. Peter DeVincenzo, a lifelong supporter of the arts and an early collaborator and personal friend of founder Anthony Marino, brings a deep well of connection and enthusiasm for brooklynONE’s mission. Michael Loporto, an esteemed director and artistic advisor, brings a strong commitment to socially conscious theatre through his work with Dialogue with Three Chords. Brendan Rorke, a talented Musical Director and experienced Financial Planner, steps in as Business Advisor to help guide brooklynONE’s fiscal strategy. Finally, Anthony Marino, the founder and Artistic Director of brooklynONE productions, continues to steer the company forward with bold vision, tireless dedication, and a deep love for the Brooklyn arts community.

“This board represents the spirit of what brooklynONE stands for — passion, and a commitment to making boundary-pushing art accessible and sustainable,” said Anthony Marino. “Together, we’re building something larger than any one of us — a home for bold ideas, fearless performances, and inclusive storytelling. I look forward to the accountability and collaboration this board will bring.”

bkONE’s Tom Kane Theatre, named in honor of beloved co-founder Tom Kane who passed away in 2011, has become a creative hub within Industry City and a vital resource for emerging artists and audiences alike. With recent collaborations including NYU’s Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center, AbelCine, Lux Lighting, Meyer2Meyer Entertainment, Apple TV+, AMC Networks, beloved traditions like the Halloween screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show, and internationally recognized events like Kaiju Brooklyn, brooklynONE is poised for a powerful next chapter.

These collaborations and successful programming have demonstrated the vibrant ecosystem of individuals, organizations, and audiences that already exists in Industry City and the potential for even richer contributions to the artistic, entertainment, and cultural fabric of the area. As brooklynONE productions approaches its milestone 20th season in 2026, the organization is setting its sights on a future of structural and sustainable growth—fueled by deeper partnerships, intentional programming, and a renewed investment in its mission. The newly formed Board of Trustees will provide essential governance, help lead strategic initiatives, and amplify the company’s fundraising and outreach efforts.

About brooklynONE productions

Founded in 2006, brooklynONE productions (bkONE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit performing arts and events company based in the heart of Industry City, Brooklyn. Dedicated to bold, inclusive, and innovative storytelling, bkONE has become a hub for original theatre, film screenings, live music, visual art, and immersive experiences. The company is home to the Tom Kane Theatre—an intimate blackbox space named in honor of late co-founder Tom Kane—and continues to champion new voices and boundary-pushing work across artistic disciplines. With a commitment to community engagement and creative risk-taking, brooklynONE productions is shaping the future of the arts in South Brooklyn and beyond.

