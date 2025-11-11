NATIONWIDE 'MUSICAL ROAD' PROJECT KICKS OFF IN CALIFORNIA

Musical Road Project is Centennial Certified

ROUTE 66 TO COME ALIVE WITH MUSIC. HONORING U.S. MARINE CORPS 250TH ANNIVERSARY AND ROUTE 66 CENTENNIAL

This musical road will honor the Marines who have served our nation while celebrating the American spirit captured in Route 66” — Juan P. Rivera

DAGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Route 66 is about to get its groove back. A stretch of the historic highway near Barstow, California, will soon sing, literally, in honor of two American icons: the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps (1775–2025) and the 100th Anniversary of Route 66 (1926–2026).When drivers cruise over the new Route 66 Musical Road, precisely spaced rumble strips trigger the familiar bars of the Marine Corps Hymn, creating a moving roadside tribute where heritage, innovation, and patriotism meet.“This is the first announcement of the wider project installing musical roads in all eight Route 66 states,” said Chris Hill, co-founder of Route 66 Musical Roads LLC. “Our goal is to turn the most famous road in America into a symphony of history where every installation tells a story of that area.”The California project, officially designated Route 66 Centennial Certified, will stand as both a community landmark and a salute to service. Located close to the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, the project blends engineering artistry with deep local pride.“This musical road will honor the Marines who have served our nation while celebrating the American spirit captured in Route 66,” added Juan P. Rivera, Vice President of the U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard Association. “It’s a living tribute, a moment of remembrance that travelers from all over the world can experience.”The Route 66 Musical Road Project brings together a powerhouse of partners:California Historic Route 66 AssociationRoute 66 Musical Roads LLCUnited States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard AssociationSully-Miller Contracting Co., who are themselves marking 100 years of California infrastructure innovationPlus numerous civic, community, and heritage groups supporting the shared mission.Sully-Miller’s century-long legacy of building California’s highways brings both precision and pride to the installation, ensuring the project’s engineering is as enduring as the history it celebrates.The federally certified Route 66 Musical Road Project embodies heritage, service, American identity, and the enduring legacy of the High Desert community. With future plans to expand across all Route 66 states, the initiative will become a national network of musical landmarks, one rumble strip at a time.Organizations, civic partners, and individuals who wish to participate, sponsor, or support the establishment and stewardship of the project may inquire at: Route66musicalroads@gmail.com(Individual supporters are welcome — recognition options are available but not required.)About the Partners:California Historic Route 66 AssociationPreserving, promoting, and educating the public about the history and value of Route 66 statewide.Route 66 Musical Roads LLCDeveloping cultural, educational, and heritage-driven roadside music experiences along America’s historic highways, and beyond.U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard AssociationHonoring the tradition, service, and legacy of the United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, based in the High Desert.Sully-Miller Contracting Co.A California-based infrastructure and civil construction company with a 100-year history, contributing to the transportation networks that connect communities across the state.

