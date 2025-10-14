Route 66 Preparing To Sing For The Centennial Celebrations In 2026 With Eight Musical Roads

Musical Road Grooves Drive at 45mph sign Musical Road Project is Centennial Certified

Drivers To Trigger Music On Iconic Highway In Experiential Musical Road Installations

This is a celebration of the open road past, present, and future.” — Pete Thompson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the Spring of 2026, exactly 100 years after Route 66 first opened to travelers, America’s most iconic road will sing.Eight musical road segments are set to debut along historic Route 66, turning stretches of highway into drivable jukeboxes that play a tune when cars drive over them at the correct, safe speed.The project, officially recognized as a Route 66 Centennial Project by the federal Route 66 initiative, blends public art, safe driving, and roadside fun to mark the Mother Road’s milestone birthday.“Route 66 has always had a rhythm now it finally has a soundtrack,” said Chris Hill, co-founder of Route 66 Musical Roads , the creative force behind the installations, alongside partner Pete Thompson.Locations & Songs Coming Soon:Sites are being finalized now across key states including California, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arizona, and Texas, with installation beginning in early 2026. Each segment will feature music inspired by the local region and culture.Drivers who maintain the posted speed limit will trigger the melody creating a fun, shareable experience that celebrates the legacy of Route 66 while encouraging safe, mindful driving.“This is a celebration of the open road past, present, and future,” said Thompson. “It’s part interactive art, part safety initiative, part tourism booster, and all joy.”About Route 66 Musical Roads Route 66 Musical Roads LLC is reimagining how infrastructure can be interactive, musical and meaningful. The project is developed in close collaboration with state departments of transportation, tourism boards, and local communities, and is part of the official Route 66 Centennial Celebration (1926–2026).With global interest growing, the team is also exploring custom musical road installations beyond Route 66.Specific site and song announcements are coming soon. For updates, partnership inquiries, or to learn more:route66musicalroads@gmail.comMedia Contact:Chris Hill Route 66 Musical Roads LLC

Chris and Pete explain how a musical road works

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.