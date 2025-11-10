Taiwan Hosts Its First Overseas Marine Debris Workshop in Bangkok

Delegates from Four Countries and Various Organizations Participated in the Dialogue Field Visit of a Community-based Waste Management Model at Wat Chak Daeng Participants Supported River Cleanup on Chao Phaya River

Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and Thailand Join Forces to Strengthen Indo-Pacific Collaboration

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ocean Affairs Council (OAC) of Taiwan held the “2025 Indo-Pacific Thailand–Taiwan Resilience Workshop: Solutions to Abandoned, Lost, or Discarded Fishing Gear (ALDFG)” in Bangkok in November 5th and 6th — marking the first professional exchange event organized by the OAC overseas. Under the Indo-Pacific Regional Platform for Marine Debris Governance initiative, the workshop brought together experts and organizations from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan to discuss regional cooperation and innovative solutions to ALDFG management, showcasing cross-border, cross-sectoral, and cross-disciplinary collaboration.Strengthening Global–Regional–Local LinkagesParticipants included representatives from the Thai Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center (SEAFDEC), the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES, Japan), Our Sea of East Asia Network (OSEAN, Korea), and Taiwan’s IndigoWaters Institute, alongside local NGOs such as WWF Thailand and the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF). The workshop featured in-depth discussions on policy tools, scientific monitoring, recycling mechanisms, and social mobilization to advance sustainable marine debris management in the Indo-Pacific region.From Monastic Wisdom to Circular SolutionsAs part of the program, delegates visited Wat Chak Daeng, a renowned temple in Samut Prakan that integrates Buddhist principles with practical environmental action. The temple operates a comprehensive waste-sorting and recycling system, transforming discarded plastic bottles into monk robes and blankets. Notably, the temple’s abbot, Phra Maha Pranom Dhammalangkaro, studied Buddhism in Taiwan over a decade ago, where he also learned about waste recycling and eco-friendly construction materials from Taiwan’s leading Buddhist organizations. This return visit therefore carried special meaning, symbolizing a full-circle exchange of spiritual and environmental wisdom between Thailand and Taiwan.Participants also joined a hands-on river cleanup activity, collecting krathongs and other floating debris, witnessing firsthand how community engagement and faith-based initiatives can drive circular economy solutions.Looking AheadThe Bangkok workshop marks a new milestone in Taiwan’s Indo-Pacific marine cooperation. Building on the shared commitment of regional partners, the Ocean Affairs Council aims to further expand collaborative projects, strengthen policy and science linkages, and promote innovative, people-centered approaches to achieve a cleaner, more resilient ocean for all.

