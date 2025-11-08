Transformational Leadership Recognized: Karlo Benjamin Nisce and Distinguished Service Leaders Honored

Karlo Benjamin Nisce honored with the Magis of Rotary Leadership Excellence Award, cementing his place among the Philippines' most distinguished leaders. Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI) president Aniceto M. Sobrepeña receives the Magis of Rotary Lifetime Distinction Award. Excellence recognized: RCNME Ruby Year President Karlo Benjamin Nisce alongside Magis of Rotary Awardees Metrobank Foundation Trustee Aniceto Sobrepeña, Metrobank Foundation President Philip Dy, and Police Lt. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo.

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark ceremony that convened the Philippines' most distinguished service leaders, Karlo Benjamin Nisce , President of the Rotary Club of New Manila East (RCNME), was conferred the prestigious Magis of Rotary Leadership Excellence Award, cementing his position among an elite cadre of transformational leaders who have redefined civic service in the Philippines.The award ceremony, held at the historic Club Filipino, a venue that has witnessed the nation's most pivotal civic moments, marked the culmination of what Rotary International District 3780 observers are calling one of the most successful presidential terms in the organization's 40-year history. Under Nisce's visionary stewardship, RCNME achieved an unprecedented 39 awards during its Ruby Year (40th anniversary), including recognition from Rotary International, positioning the club at the forefront of global service excellence.A CONVERGENCE OF EXCELLENCE: FOUR PILLARS OF PHILIPPINE LEADERSHIPThe evening's significance was amplified by the caliber of leaders honored alongside Nisce, each representing a critical pillar of Philippine society's commitment to service above self:• Karlo Benjamin Nisce, President of RCNME, received the Magis of Rotary Leadership Excellence Award for orchestrating a transformative year that saw the club implement projects extending beyond Metro Manila, from the northern shores of La Union to the southernmost corner of Tawi-Tawi, and even beyond Philippine borders to South Korea.• Lieutenant General Edgar Alan Okubo, representing the security sector's commitment to peace and development, was awarded the Magis of Rotary – Presidential Distinction for Leadership Excellence in Service. His pioneering work in community-centered policing and peacebuilding has transformed geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas into thriving communities.• Aniceto 'Chito' Sobrepeña, President of Metrobank Foundation and titan of corporate philanthropy, received the Magis of Rotary – Presidential Lifetime Distinction Award for more than a decade of elevating public service through strategic private-sector partnerships that have redefined corporate social responsibility in Southeast Asia.• Philip 'Boyet' Dy, Executive Vice President of Metrobank Foundation and former Chief of Staff to the Vice President of the Philippines, was honored with the Magis of Rotary – Presidential Distinction for Vocational Excellence, recognizing his dual impact in both public governance and civic society advancement.NISCE'S LEADERSHIP: A NEW PARADIGM FOR GLOBAL SERVICE ORGANIZATIONSWhat distinguishes Nisce's tenure, according to Rotary International observers, is the unprecedented scale and scope of achievements under his leadership. The 39 awards earned during his presidential year include:• 34 district honors, including the coveted Outstanding Rotary Club and Outstanding President with High Platinum Distinction• 2 awards from Rotary Philippines Zone 10A, where RCNME competed against and surpassed 900 other clubs nationally• 2 Service Excellence Awards from both the Department of Education and the Department of Health QMMC, marking rare government recognition of civic organization impact• 1 International Club Excellence Award from Rotary International, placing RCNME among the top-performing clubs globally"Karlo Benjamin Nisce represents a new generation of service leaders who understand that true impact requires not just vision, but the ability to mobilize diverse stakeholders toward common goals," noted RC New Manila East Director Jullian Anisco. "His leadership model, combining strategic innovation with deep community engagement, has set a new standard for what Rotary clubs can achieve."A LEGACY OF TRANSFORMATIONAs RCNME enters its next chapter, the impact of Nisce's leadership continues to reverberate. The club's transformation under his presidency has become a case study for organizational excellence. For Karlo Benjamin Nisce, the Club Leadership Excellence Award represents both a culmination and a beginning. As he joins the ranks of the Philippines' most distinguished service leaders, his innovative approach to civic leadership offers a blueprint for a new generation of leaders who seek to transform their communities through service, partnership, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.As the evening concluded, Nisco reflected: "The Ruby Year marked more than the club's 40th anniversary; it was a declaration that greatness is not found in magic alone, but in Magis, the more, the better, the beyond, the constant lifting of others in pursuit of the greater good, all for the greater glory of the Almighty."In doing so, the Rotary Club of New Manila East has demonstrated that legacies are not built by accolades alone, but by how far one is willing to go to serve, to uplift, and to do more, together.

