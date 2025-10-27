Healing Across Oceans: How the Rotary Club of New Manila East is Proving That Compassion Knows No Borders

A photo of the Rotary Club of New Manila East, led by RY 2024–2025 President Karlo Benjamin Nisce, together with the Rotary Club of Daejeon Jungdo, led by RY 2025-2026 President Lee Geon Myoung; QMMC dermatologists headed by Dr. Hildegarde Cabrera, Chair Dr. Jasmin Jamora, President of the Philippine Dermatological Society, conducts an inspection of the newly donated LED fluorescent microscope. In recognition of the Global Grant and outstanding international service advancing healthcare at Quirino Memorial Medical Center, Karlo Benjamin Nisce, President of the Rotary Club of New Manila East (2024–2025), is presented with a Service Award. Joining

PHILIPPINES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world divided by borders but united by shared humanity, two Rotary clubs, thousands of miles apart, are showing what is possible when compassion takes the lead.On July 15, 2025, the Rotary Club of New Manila East (RCNME), under the inspired leadership of its Ruby Year 2024–2025 President, Karlo Benjamin Nisce , joined forces with its sister club, the Rotary Club of Daejeon Jungdo of South Korea, to deliver an extraordinary ₱4.1 million (USD 72,000) in twin Rotary Global Grants, an investment that is transforming the future of public healthcare in both nations.At the heart of this effort is the landmark donation of an excimer laser and a fluorescence-led microscope to the Department of Dermatology at Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC) in Quezon City. These state-of-the-art devices will not only treat thousands of indigent patients suffering from severe skin conditions like psoriasis and vitiligo but will also train future generations of dermatologists, QMMC now joins the ranks of the Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in offering advanced skin diagnostic services, bringing hope and compassionate care to patients in Quezon City.“Today is a special day,” said Dr. Hildegarde Cabrera, MD, FPDS, Chair of the Department of Dermatology at QMMC. “These devices will help us provide better care to underserved patients and strengthen QMMC as an advanced dermatologic care center. We are overjoyed and grateful, not just for the machines, but for the partnership, the trust, and the hope they represent.”For RCNME President Karlo Benjamin Nisce, the project embodies what he calls the Magis of Rotary: “It’s about doing more, giving more, reaching beyond ourselves. This is not just about technology; it’s about restoring dignity, building futures, and proving that service knows no borders.”The ceremonial turnover was a vivid scene of international solidarity, with Korean delegates led by President Lee Geon Myoung joining Filipino partners to sign the Deed of Donation, bless the equipment, and unveil the Rotary Global Partnership Marker. “Through our joint efforts, we hope this donation brings great benefit to the community,” President Lee shared. “And this is just the beginning, our two clubs will continue working hand in hand for future service.”Dr. Jasmin Jamora, President of the Philippine Dermatological Society, underscored the impact: “Over 7,000 patients a year will benefit from this, many receiving care they could never afford before. And for our young doctors, this is an investment in their training, their skill, and their dreams.”What makes this achievement even more profound is its twin nature. While RCNME led the grant at home, it also stood as a co-donor in South Korea, helping deliver a liver ultrasound machine to Daejeon University Hospital, proving that true service transcends geography. In a world often divided by borders, the Rotary Club of New Manila East shows us the enduring power of kindness that, when we choose to serve with hearts wide open, we don’t just heal communities, we bring nations closer together and remind us all of the beautiful ways our shared humanity can shine.

A Historic Moment: Philippines-Korea Rotary Partnership Unveiled

