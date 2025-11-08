Senate negotiations ongoing as longest government shutdown in history continues

Senate negotiations on a potential funding deal to end the record-long government shutdown are ongoing, and the chamber is likely to continue working through this weekend in hopes of nearing a resolution. The House-passed continuing resolution has so far failed 14 times in the Senate to reach the 60 votes required to pass. The House continues to remain out of session with no plans to return.

In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has announced additional updates on telehealth and acute Hospital Care at Home claims. The AHA will continue to monitor the status of the shutdown and provide updates as information becomes available.