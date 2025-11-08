Governor Newsom announces “Quantum California” — strengthening the Golden State’s leadership in next-generation technology

Berkeley, CA – California leaders gathered at UC Berkeley today for the official launch of Quantum California, a new statewide initiative to align university researchers, industry leaders, and government partners around a shared strategy for quantum innovation and job creation.

“California has always been the place where the future happens first – everything from semiconductors to the internet to clean energy. With Quantum California, we’re ensuring the next revolution in technology starts here, too. Quantum computing, sensing, and communication will transform the world as we know it, and California will lead the way, creating jobs, advancing discovery and securing our technological edge for decades to come.”

— Governor Gavin Newsom

The event, co-hosted by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) and the University of California Office of the President and UC Berkeley, marks the beginning of a coordinated, statewide push to maintain California’s leadership in the technologies shaping the future — ensuring that the state’s innovation ecosystem continues to power progress for the nation and the world. The event follows the Governor’s recent signing of new legislation and funding to propel and maintain the state’s leadership in the quantum industry, research, and development.

From left: Vice President for Research & Innovation Theresa A. Maldonado, Ph.D, P.E.; Dee Dee Myers, Director of GO-Biz; Nani Coloretti, Cabinet Secretary for Governor Gavin Newsom; Stewart Knox, Secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency; and Nick Maduros, Secretary of the Government Operations Agency

Quantum: computing capability for the future

Quantum computing has the potential to solve equations in mere minutes that would take existing computers thousands of years to complete — enabling immense potential to enhance medication discovery, improve artificial intelligence tools, combat climate change, and model complex scenarios. Quantum sensing can revolutionize how we see the world, and quantum communication can usher in unhackable quantum networks.

During today’s convening, officials and experts in the field discussed recent breakthroughs and near-term use cases in quantum computing, sensing, networking, and materials & devices (M&D) — tools and technologies likely to revolutionize medicine, climate research, security, and the way we connect to the world. The Governor opened the event with a video message.

They also examined how California’s national quantum centers, national labs, and quantum foundries can provide shared infrastructure and secure testbeds, standardize materials and devices, and move prototypes toward deployed systems for critical applications such as drug discovery and advanced manufacturing.

The Golden State’s quantum advantage

California is uniquely positioned to lead in this critical sector. It is the only state home to both the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy quantum research centers, produces the nation’s top quantum talent, is headquarters for the world’s leading quantum companies, and has five of the world’s top fifteen artificial intelligence programs — at UC Berkeley, UC San Diego, UCLA, Stanford and Caltech.

“Quantum California brings together some of the world’s best researchers, most successful businesses, and top state leaders to advance technology, science, and economic strength — and ensure that California remains the world’s innovation hub,” said University of California President James B. Milliken. “From our campuses to our national labs, UC researchers are at the vanguard of quantum breakthroughs, paving the way to a healthier, safer, and more prosperous California. UC is proud to join our partners in this effort.”

Leading quantum research centers are also based at UC Berkeley, UCLA, USC, and Stanford, alongside industry partners like the Google Quantum AI Campus (affiliated with UC Santa Barbara), Microsoft’s Station Q Lab (UC Santa Barbara), and the Amazon Web Services Center for Quantum Computing (Caltech).

“Berkeley is thrilled and honored to be the launchpad for ‘Quantum California,” said UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons. “Our university excels at what this moment demands: fueling and facilitating the free exchange of ideas between academia, industry, and the government in pursuit of discoveries that will advance the health, well-being, and security of the American people.”

Investing in the technologies of the future

As breakthroughs in research increasingly rely on advanced technology, California is investing in emerging fields such as quantum to drive innovation across disciplines. In October, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation and announced new funding to propel the state’s quantum industry, a key tradeable “bet” sector under the see here.

Assembly Bill 940, authored by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland), will drive California’s efforts forward by creating a statewide strategy to transform quantum research into industry output. Under the bill, GO-Biz will publish a strategic framework, aligned with the state’s Economic Blueprint, to help grow the quantum economy in regions throughout the state. This framework, paired with a $4 million investment from the state’s budget, will support a robust talent pipeline, foster new research and development, and unlock new possibilities across strategic sectors and industries.

“Quantum California is about turning discovery into opportunity so that our state’s research powerhouses can connect with entrepreneurs and companies to drive real innovation, investment, and job creation,” said Dee Dee Myers, Senior Advisor to Governor Newsom and Director of the GO-Biz. “No other place in the world has the ability to bring together this depth of talent, technology, and creativity as a force for economic progress.”

To learn more about the state’s efforts within the quantum sector, see here.

California’s economic strength

California is not only a national economic powerhouse — it is driving the future. The state is one of the world’s largest economies, feeds the country, and leads the nation in new business starts, access to venture capital funding, manufacturing, and agriculture. With an increasing state population and record-high tourism spending, California’s economy continues to grow across key regions and sectors — proving that innovation and inclusion go hand in hand.