Nearly two-dozen TV projects to bring in $1.1 billion to California’s economy, thanks to the Governor’s newly expanded Film and Television Tax Credit Program

Following a near 400% increase in applications, the program welcomes new Hulu drama from Dan Fogelman, new Larry David series and season two of Lionsgate’s Emmy-nominated “The Studio”

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the approval of 22 new television projects through the California Film Commission’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program. This marks the first round of tax credits since the Governor’s historic expansion of the program in July, which more than doubled the available funding for qualified film and television productions. Compared to the previous round for television projects, this round saw a nearly 400% increase in applications.

“California has long been the entertainment capital of the world — and the newly expanded film and TV tax credit program is keeping it that way. This program means paychecks for middle-class workers, opportunities for small businesses and investment in communities up and down the state. We’re not just protecting our legacy — we’re reminding the world why the Golden State remains the beating heart of film and television.” Governor Gavin Newsom

Together, these shows are projected to generate $1.1 billion in spending across the Golden State, including $714 million in qualified expenditures and $413 million in qualified wages. The productions will account for more than 1,100 filming days statewide, a major boost to local economies up and down California.

“The Film and Television Tax Credit Program is meeting the challenge of creating jobs and keeping productions here at home,” said Colleen Bell, Director of the California Film Commission. “These 22 television projects will employ thousands of Californians and generate hundreds of millions for our state’s economy. Most importantly, they will keep world-class talent and crews here, ensuring California drives the future of storytelling.”

Powering the state’s creative economy

These 22 television shows are a combination of five renewals, two productions relocating to California and fifteen new series, including one limited series and three pilots. Collectively, the projects are expected to employ 6,500 cast and crew members, along with 46,100 background performers (measured in days worked). While most filming will take place in Los Angeles, four projects will shoot at least partially outside the region.

Highlights from this latest round of awards include:

New pilots and returning series

A new Hulu drama series from “This Is Us” and “Paradise” creator Dan Fogelman from 20th Television

A new HBO series by Larry David

Second seasons of Lionsgate’s (Apple TV+ distribution) Emmy-nominated “The Studio” and Warner Bros. Television’s (Apple TV+ distribution) Emmy-nominated “Presumed Innocent”

Sony Pictures Television’s “S.W.A.T. EXILES”

CBS Studios’ “NCIS: Origins”

“Group Chat”, a new 20th Television pilot for Hulu from Kenya Barris

Relocating series

Tom Segura’s Netflix series “Bad Thoughts”, is relocating from Texas

“I am thrilled that we are going to be able to shoot ‘Group Chat’ in Los Angeles thanks to the California Film Commission tax credit. As an LA native, I feel lucky to have been able to shoot so many projects here throughout my career and love that we’ll be able to continue spotlighting our incredible city, its people and the culture. Not only does this credit allow us to work with the best crews and craftspeople around but, more importantly, it allows us to create jobs and support the LA film community at a time when it’s more important than ever.” – “Group Chat” creator, executive producer and showrunner Kenya Barris

“This bold program, designed by the California Film Commission, is incredibly clever and allows us to keep our film and TV productions in our preferred shooting destination – California. The state’s diverse locations and unmatched infrastructure provide everything we need for any project and pave the way for the creation of hundreds of jobs on every shoot, which is something we’re incredibly proud of. We’re thankful to be amongst those selected to participate in the program and are excited to begin production on the next installments of our ‘True to the Game’ and ‘Angel’ franchises, right here in California this year.” – Producer and executive producer Manny Halley

See the full list of productions that are part of the Film and Television Tax Credit Program here.