Master Drilling Group Chooses InEight’s Integrated Software to Bolster Global Drilling Operations

Innovative technology leader Master Drilling Group has selected InEight Estimate, InEight Schedule, and InEight Document to support global drilling operations.

InEight’s solutions offer a powerful way to connect our core operational data from estimating and planning through execution.” — Roelof Swanepoel, COO at Master Drilling

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InEight, a leading provider in construction project controls software, announced today that Master Drilling Group, a global provider of specialized drilling solutions, has selected InEight Estimate, InEight Schedule, and InEight Document to support its global operations and strategic growth.

With headquarters in South Africa and a strong presence across Sub-Saharan Africa, Master Drilling also operates in South America, North America, Australia, and Europe. The company’s diverse portfolio includes raise boring, exploration drilling, tunnel boring, and shaft drilling, serving clients across mining, civil engineering, and energy sectors.

Master Drilling Group’s selection of InEight reflects its commitment to delivering tailored and innovative drilling solutions to its clients. By choosing InEight, the company aims to enhance collaboration, improve visibility across its operations, and streamline workflows from estimating through scheduling and beyond.

“InEight’s solutions offer a powerful way to connect our core operational data from estimating and planning through execution,” said Roelof Swanepoel, COO at Master Drilling. “Having the ability to integrate data early in the business development process helps us plan more effectively and deliver greater value to our clients.”

The implementation of InEight will help Master Drilling align its global teams, optimize resource planning, and ensure consistency across its complex and varied drilling projects.

“We’re excited to support Master Drilling as they continue to reimagine what’s possible,” said Jake Macholtz, CEO of InEight. “Our solutions are built to help companies like Master Drilling turn data into insight and innovation.”

Explore how InEight supports organizations like Master Drilling to deliver complex projects with confidence.

____________________________________________________________________________________

About InEight

InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, our integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts, and construction operations, and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI. InEight’s solutions adapt and scale to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction, driving operational excellence and successful project outcomes. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

About Master Drilling Group

Master Drilling Group was established in 1986 and delivers a wide range of services to the mining, civil engineering, and energy sectors. Offering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions across the globe, Master Drilling Group partners with its clients across the entire project timeline, from exploration to production and capital stages. For more information, follow Master Drilling Group on LinkedIn or visit masterdrilling.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.