InEight Chosen by Statera Energy to Support the UK’s Low-Carbon Energy Transition

Statera selected InEight’s integrated project controls platform to manage its energy projects, including its 3GW Kintore Hydrogen project in Northern Scotland.

We selected InEight because of its proven ability to bring clarity and control to complex projects.” — Don Harrold, Director – Hydrogen, at Statera Energy

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InEight, a leading provider in construction project controls software, announced today that Statera Energy Limited, a prominent developer and operator of energy storage and flexible generation, has selected the integrated InEight project controls platform to support its delivery of flexible energy generation and storage projects.

Based in London, Statera Energy owns, develops, and operates the flexible infrastructure needed to unlock a renewable-led energy system. Because renewable generation doesn’t always align with demand, flexibility is essential to avoid waste and ensure reliability. Statera’s portfolio of batteries, flexible generation, pumped storage hydro, and green hydrogen provide the critical storage and grid support needed to maximize the contribution of renewables.

“We selected InEight because of its proven ability to bring clarity and control to complex projects,” said Don Harrold, Director – Hydrogen, at Statera Energy. “As we continue to expand our portfolio, including major developments like the 3GW Kintore Hydrogen project in Northern Scotland, having a platform that enables real-time collaboration and data-driven decision-making is essential. InEight will help us deliver with greater efficiency and transparency, ensuring robust project management across our pipeline.”

As Statera Energy continues to scale, InEight will empower its teams to enhance visibility across project lifecycles, improve stakeholder collaboration, and boost productivity in project execution. InEight software is specifically designed to support complex projects, offering control and precision from pre-planning through completion.

“InEight’s integrated platform is purpose-built for future-focused companies like Statera Energy,” said Jake Macholtz, CEO of InEight. “We’re proud to support Statera Energy as they continue delivering the storage and flexibility required to support the UK’s green energy transition.”

About InEight

InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, our integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts, and construction operations, and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI. InEight’s solutions adapt and scale to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction, driving operational excellence and successful project outcomes. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

About Statera Energy Limited

Statera Energy is a UK-based energy company that develops, owns, and operates flexible generation, battery storage, pumped hydro and green hydrogen projects. These assets will help the UK build more renewable energy, more quickly, by providing the flexible capacity needed to balance the future grid whilst lowering carbon emissions and delivering best value for energy users. Statera has over 2.1GW of assets delivered or under construction and plans to deliver 8GW of flexible assets by 2030, with a total pipeline of over 16GW. For more information, follow Statera on LinkedIn or visit stateraenergy.co.uk.

