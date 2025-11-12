Breaking the Silence: How to Rise — A Powerful Memoir by Andrea Chaney Lawrence

Breaking the Silence: How to Rise by Andrea Chaney-Lawrence Andrea Chaney-Lawrence — survivor, truth-teller, and guiding voice for healing

Breaking the Silence: How to Rise is a brave memoir of trauma, healing, and transformation—showing how truth and courage lead to freedom.

Your pain has purpose. Your voice has value. And your healing is possible.” — Andrea Chaney Lawrence

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trauma, turbulence, and transformation.Andrea Chaney Lawrence’s new book Breaking the Silence: How to Rise is a brave and honest story about pain, growth, and healing. She invites readers to walk with her through moments of hurt and self-discovery, showing that real healing begins when we face the truth and speak it out loud.The book is both a personal story and a guide for anyone who has lived through trauma. Each chapter helps readers look inward, face their pain, and rise stronger than before. Andrea’s words come straight from the heart, reminding us that we can all find strength in the middle of struggle.Through her words and message, Andrea reaches women, survivors, and anyone who has ever felt unheard. Her story proves that healing begins the moment we stop hiding and start speaking.About the BookBreaking the Silence: How to Rise by Andrea Chaney Lawrence takes readers on an emotional journey of trauma, turbulence, and transformation. It blends real life experience with clear, practical steps for healing. Each chapter calls you to take your power back, face what has hurt you, and rise with new purpose.This book is not just Andrea’s story. It belongs to everyone who has ever wanted to be seen, to heal, and to break free from silence.The book is available now on Amazon About the AuthorAndrea Chaney Lawrence is a survivor, a storyteller, and a voice for healing. Her own journey from pain to peace inspired her to help others speak up and move forward.As an author, speaker, and coach, she connects deeply with people who have faced trauma or loss. Her mission is to remind everyone that healing is real and that every story matters. She brings warmth, faith, and honesty to everything she does.Andrea lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she continues to support and guide people on their paths toward freedom and restoration.Breaking the Silence: How to Rise By Andrea Chaney LawrencePhiladelphia, PA, United States

